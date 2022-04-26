Watauga, Avery Obituaries – April 26, 2022

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

Hal Warren Rominger

April 17, 2022

Hal Warren Rominger, passed away Sunday April 17, 2022. A celebration of life will be held Saturday April 23, 2022 at Celebration Church in Blountville, Tennessee. The vistitaion will be held from 1PM to 2PM with a service after from 2PM to 3PM. The service will be officiated by Pastor Robert Russell.

Honolou Young

1926 – 2022

Mrs. Honolou Jackson Young, affectionately known as (Miss Marywill), age 96 of Boone, North Carolina, passed away peacefully April 18, 2022 at Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation.

Mrs. Young was the daughter of the late Mamie McAdams and Mark Jackson, widow of the late John Gay Young, Sr., sister of the late Lala M Grimes and brother, Grady S. Jackson, and grandmother to the late Sherrill “Lea” Whittington. Mrs. Young was well known as a wonderful seamstress, gardener, and hard worker. She held her mother, sister and brother in regards… She loved all her family and was a keeper of photos, stories and more in the Junaluska Community.

Mrs. is survived by her children, son John G. Young of Kingsport, TN and daughter Rosemarie Young-Amado and husband, Carlos Amado, of New Bedford, MA.; her Grandchildren-John Whittington of Boone, Lori Young-Woods and her husband, Micheal of Ashville, NC, Nate Young and his wife, Buffy, of Clemmons, NC, and Aisha Amado of New Bedford, MA.; her Great-Grandchildren, Micheal Woods II and wife, Amanda, Matthew Woods, Aaron Whittington, Makayla Lopes, Zachary, Gabriel and Maxwell Young, Haley Young-Ferreira and her husband, Ernesto, Alana Vargas and her husband, Angelo, and Alana and Amaya Amado; Her great great-grandchildren, Mateo Vargas, Ayden and Iyla Woods; Family friend, Lillian White; and a host of nieces, nephews and close relatives.

Funeral services for Mrs. Honolou Jackson Young will be conducted Saturday afternoon, April 23, 2022 at 1 o’clock at the Austin & Barnes Funeral Chapel, officiated by Pastor Mike Mathis and Rev. Micheal Woods. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 o’clock, prior to services, at Austin & Barnes. Graveside services will follow in the Peter Hardin Cemetery in Elk Park.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Marshall Charles Harmon

October 29, 1938 – April 19, 2022

Marshall Charles Harmon, age 83, of Vilas, passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Watauga Medical Center.

He was born October 29, 1938, in Avery County. The son of the late Adie Lee Harmon and the late Gladys Mae Hicks Harmon.

He is survived by two granddaughters, Lisa Marie Harmon of Vilas; Leslie Lewis & husband, Jamie of Laurel Springs; two great-grandsons, Xavier “Zay” Henry, and Clint and one great-granddaughter, Hailey, three sisters, Virginia Dare Ward of Boone; Linda Mae Kelly of Lenoir; and Betty Sue Ward of Elk Park; one brother Conley Lee Harmon of Vilas; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded by his wife, Susie Presnell Harmon; one son, Charles Earnest Harmon and one infant son, five brothers, Grady, Ernest, Huston, Benny Clay, and Ralph Harmon and one sister, Rosa Marie Harmon.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 3:00 PM at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Arville Hardy will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:00, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association https://www.heart.org/aha/donate

Online condolences may be sent to the Harmon family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Lila Carole Holder

January 12, 1943 – April 21, 2022

Lila Carole Holder passed away peacefully on April 21, 2022 at the age of 79 after an extended illness. Carole was born to Ethel Mae Hampton Holder and Boyce Holder on January 12, 1943. She was lucky number 7 of 8 children. Carole grew up with her 7 siblings during difficult times. The entire family worked hard farming the land and bringing crops to the market. It was a time when family members depended on each other for survival. The siblings grew up loving each other and depending on each other. They remained close over the years as each launched their own life. Their father died at a young age, leaving their mother to raise teenage children including Carole.

Carole graduated from Blowing Rock High School in 1961. She went on to school and became a Licensed Practical Nurse. She worked in nursing for many years, caring mostly for elderly clients. Carole lived in multiple locations over her life, always working in the medical profession. Carole never had children of her own but loved and nurtured the children of her brothers and sisters.

Carole is proceeded in death by her parents Ethel Mae Hampton and Boyce Holder. She is also proceeded in death by two nephews Jeffery Critcher (Anna’s son) and Timothy Holder (Edwin’s son).

Siblings and family members include: Sue Holder Rash and children Ronald Rash (Ann), Thomas Rash (Susan) and Kathy Rash Brewer (CH); Edwin Holder (Regena) and daughter Pamela Holder, stepchildren Susie Kemp (Sherri) and Reggie Kemp; Anna Holder Critcher and children Janet Critcher Greer (Steve), Renee Critcher Lyons and Chad Critcher (Lori), Earl Holder and children Lesa Absher (James) and Annette Holder; Kate Holder; Neil Holder (Sharon) and daughter Amina Beth Holder Gaia (Willow); Linda Holder Kunder and extended family Peggy Yates, Karen Britt and Ramona Tasios.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 11:30am at Northside Baptist Church at 1001 Odell Street in North Wilkesboro, NC 28659. Family will greet guest 30 minutes prior to the service at 11am.

A private urn burial will be at Friendship Methodist Church Family Cemetery in Boone, NC at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Friendship Methodist Church Cemetery Fund in Boone, NC or to the Humane Society of Wilkes New Shelter Project in Wilkesboro, NC.

Online condolences may be sent to the Holder family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Kay Cook Keller

March 26, 1952 – April 25, 2022

Kay Cook Keller, age 70, of Gastonia a native and former resident of Watauga County, passed away Monday April 25, 2022.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced.

Online condolences may be sent to the Keller family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Sadie Ward

October 4, 1952 – April 26, 2022

Sadie Ward, age 69, of Deep Gap, passed away Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at her home.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced.

Online condolences may be sent to the Ward family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Jimmy Don Roberson

August 15, 1947 – April 15, 2022

James Don “Jimmy Don” Roberson, age 74, of Newland, North Carolina went to sleep in Jesus on Friday, April 15, 2022 at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill.

Jimmy Don was born on August 15, 1947 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of the late James William Roberson, Jr., and the late Joyce Beatrice Brewer Roberson Buchanan.

Jimmy Don loved Jesus and he was a member of the Morganton Seventh-day Adventist Church. He enjoyed reading his Bible, music, sports, spending time with his family especially his grandchildren, working outside and walking his beloved dog Bo.

Jimmy Don graduated as salutatorian from Newland High School in 1965. He received his Bachelors in Biology in 1969 and Masters in Counseling in 1977 both from Appalachian State University. Jimmy Don worked for the State of North Carolina for 39 years. He taught Biology at Enka High School, Avery County High School and Patterson School. He began working as a North Carolina Probation Officer in 1974. Throughout his career he worked in Avery, Mitchell and Watauga Counties. He retired as Chief Probation Officer of Watauga County in 2010. He is a recipient of The Order of the Long Leaf Pine, which is the highest award for North Carolina state service granted by the Office of the Governor. Jimmy Don also taught music lessons with his wife Deborah at their business, Roberson Music. He was a very talented guitar player and enjoyed sharing his talents for the Lord.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his Brother, Samuel J. Roberson, Sr., his Mother-In-Law, Myrtle W. Braswell, his Stepfather, Stewart Buchanan and his Stepbrother, Gary Buchanan.

Jimmy Don leaves behind to cherish his memory Wife of 42 years, Deborah Braswell Roberson of the home; Two Sons, Kevin Lance (Amber) Roberson of Mount Pleasant, S.C., James Martin (Sabrina) Roberson Sr., of Newland, N.C.; Daughter, Jennifer Leigh (Fiance Lance B. Wright) Roberson of Newland, N.C.; Four Grandchildren, Joshua David (Debbie) Roberson of Claremont, N.C., Levi Aaron (Emily) Roberson of Johns Island, S.C., James Martin Roberson, Jr., Weston Lee Roberson; One Great Granddaughter, Charlotte Carolyn Roberson and his beloved Golden Retriever Bo. Brother, Larry Wayne (Leslie) Roberson of Simpsonville, S.C.; Father-In-Law, Martin L. Braswell, Sr., of Morganton, N.C.; Brother-In-Law, Martin L. (Debbie) Braswell Jr., of Granite Falls, N.C.; Sister-In-Laws, Roxanna Roberson of Newland, N.C., and Loretta Buchanan of Newland, N.C.; Nephews, Wesley Roberson, Robert Roberson, Samuel Roberson, Jr., Josh Travis; Niece, Lindsey (Cadyn) Laffon; and a host of Great Nephews and Nieces; Aunt, Jane Isenhour and numerous cherished Cousins.

Services for James Don Roberson will be held on Sunday, April 24, 2022 at 4:00 pm in the Grandfather Chapel of Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Pastor Tim Sheridan officiating. The family will receive friends 2:00 until 4:00 pm on Sunday at the funeral home.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Avery County EMS, Cannon Memorial Hospital, Watauga Medical Center, The Waters at Roan Highlands and UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Morganton Seventh-day Adventist Church, 2187 Jamestown Road, Morganton, N.C. 28655

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Roberson family by visiting the website www.rsfh.net

The care of Jimmy Don and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland. (828) 733-2121

