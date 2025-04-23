Watauga, Avery Obituaries – April 23rd, 2025

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin and Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Alma “Sis” Beatrice (Hollars) Earp

March 15, 1933 ~ April 9, 2025

Alma (Sis) Earp, aged 92, of Watauga County, peacefully entered her heavenly home on Wednesday, April 9th, 2025. Born to the cherished parents, Carrie and Aud Hollars, she was the proud sister among four beloved siblings. Alma is now reunited with her mother and father, her beloved brothers and sisters, and both of her sons, Dallas and Doug Earp.

Alma had a deep passion for bird watching, finding joy in the vibrant colors of Cardinals and the delicate beauty of Hummingbirds. Her love for nature extended to her garden, where she delighted in nurturing her many flowers and houseplants. Her faithful companion, Patches, was not just a pet but the keeper of her heart.

A devoted woman of Christ, Alma found immense joy in her travels with Christian Tours, where she worshiped, served, and shared the love of Christ with others. She possessed a unique gift for connecting with people, never meeting a stranger, and her radiant spirit had a remarkable ability to light up any room, filling it with laughter through her jokes and playful personality.

Alma dedicated much of her life to food services, creating lasting friendships and beautiful memories along the way. Though she has now joined her loved ones who have gone before her, she leaves behind a legacy of love and kindness.

She is survived by her grandson, Amos Earp, and five great-grandchildren: Alysha Harmon, Wyatt Earp, Mason Earp and his wife, Megan Townsend, Darion White, and Quentin Earp, as well as her great-great-grandson, Corbin Norris, special friend Amy Robertson all of Watauga County.

A graveside service to celebrate Alma’s life will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, April 19, 2025, at Danner Cemetery.

Alma Earp will be deeply missed, but her loving spirit will forever remain in the hearts of all who knew her.

Shirley Jane (Henson) Long

May 7, 1936 ~ April 18, 2025

Shirley Jane Henson Long, age 88, of Vilas, passed away Friday, April 18, 2025. She was a native of Watauga County and the daughter of the late Clark Russell Henson and Lula Jane Austin Henson.

Shirley graduated from Appalachian State Teachers College with her master’s degree. She taught First and Second grades in the Newton-Conover school system from the early 1960’s through the 1990’s.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Walter Long, III; her sister, Elizabeth Ann Henson Surratt (Ralph), and nephew David Surratt.

She is survived by her sister, Nancy Mae Henson Murray (Charles), and her children Nanette Moore (Buddy) and Jeffrey Murray (Tammi), all of Claremont; her brothers, Johnny Russell Henson (Helen) and their children Angela Henson (Darren Halgas), Deborah Isenhour (Jeffrey), and Scott Rominger all of Cove Creek; brother Billy Joe Henson (Janice) and their children Scott Henson (Dana), and Robin Henson Goss (Jeffrey) all of Laurel Springs; brother Russell Austin Henson (Cara) of Cove Creek.

A memorial service will be conducted Sunday, April 27, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. in Henson Chapel United Methodist Church, Vilas.

Memorial donations may be made to Henson Chapel United Methodist Church, c/o Donna Frances, 120 Henson Hollar Road, Vilas, NC 28692

Online condolences may be shared with the family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com. Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Long family.

Gabriel Andrew Giovara

March 26, 1984 – April 15, 2025

Obituary for an Incredible Young Man.

Husband to Katie Fox.

Beloved father to Harper and Jasper, son to Ira and Lani, brother to Bethany, Joshua, Elijah, and Benjamin who left this world far too soon.

Though his time with us was short, the impact he made on those around him will last forever. Gabe was the kind of man you only meet once in a lifetime. The whole town knew him, not just by name, but by the way he made people feel. He was the first to show up when someone was in need, and the last to leave until the job was done. If you needed help, he was already there. If you were hurting, he was the one to lift you up. He would give you the shirt off his back and his last dime without hesitation, always putting others before himself.

As a husband, he loved deeply and completely. As a father, he was everything a child could hope for; gentle, strong, present, and endlessly loving. As a friend, he was loyal, generous, and true to the core.

His absence leaves a hole in the hearts of all who knew and loved him-one that nothing on this earth can fill. We mourn his loss with heavy sorrow, but we do not grieve without hope. Our comfort is in the promise of a glorious reunion, where every tear will be wiped away, and we will once again see his smile, hear his laugh, and feel the warmth of his embrace.

Our comfort is in knowing he is in the arms of Jesus. Until that day comes, we hold tight to the memories, the love he gave so freely, and the legacy of kindness and faith he leaves behind.

Rest easy, dear Gabe. We’ll see you on the other side.

Badabanko ! ! !

Vickie Ann Triplett Hicks

April 8, 1960 – April 20, 2025

Mrs. Vickie Ann Triplett Hicks, age 65, of Deep Gap, died Sunday, April 20, 2025, at her home. She was a native of Watauga County and was a homemaker.

Vickie is preceded in death by a son, Andy Doyle Hicks, her father, Doyle Hicks and Stepfather, Jay E. Mash.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Christopher O’Connor, of the home; a son, Johnny Calvin “J.C.” Hicks of Deep Gap; her stepson, Jack O’Connor,her Mother, Ella Mae Greene Mash of Deep Gap; her Grandson, who is the light of her world, Doyle Lee Hicks of Deep Gap; her uncles, Randall Greene, Lloyd Greene, Ira Greene and Aunts, Kathy and Ann Jordan; Gayle Miller and Evonne Worley. She is also survived by the entire O’Connor Family and many other cousins and relatives.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM Friday April 25, 2025, in the Chapel of Hampton Funeral Service with Randall Greene officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Paran Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hampton Funeral Service to help with the funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be sent to the Hicks and O’Connor Families at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral Service of Boone is in charge of the arrangements.

Charles Lee Hoilman

Jan 27, 1962 – Apr 13, 2025

Charles Lee Hoilman, age 63, of Bakersville, North Carolina passed away on Sunday, April 13, 2025 on his way home following a great day of fishing at Lake James. Fishing and digging ginseng was his passion in life.

He was born on January 27, 1962 in Maryland, a son of Billy Hoilman of Black Mountain, NC and the late Paulette Leard Hoilman.

Lee was known as an amazing Drywaller.

Lee leaves behind to cherish his memory wife Janice Chapman Hoilman of the home; sisters Sharon (Richard) Guinn of Morganton, Sue of Florida, Tabitha (Keith) Nelson of Newland, NC; brother, Billy Hoilman of Asheville.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 am on Thursday, April 17, 2025 at the Newland Presbyterian Church. Rev. Steve Williams will speak following the visitation time.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Hoilman family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Lee and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Sharon Vance Woodie

Mar 22, 1966 – Apr 18, 2025

Sharon Vance Woodie, age 59, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Friday, April 18, 2025 at Mission Hospital in Asheville, NC.

She was born on March 22, 1966 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Buster Vance and the late Phyllis Maltba Vance.

Sharon worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Brithaven and Life Care of Banner Elk and was a member of Long Ridge Baptist Church. She enjoyed traveling and going to the beach. Her grandchildren were the joy of her life.

She was preceded in death by her father, Buster Vance; mother, Phyllis Marcell Vance; two sisters, Crystal Woodie, Brenda Gibson.

Sharon leaves behind to cherish her memory by the love of her life, Ronnie Woodie of the home; two sons, Mikey (Karen) Laws of Newland, NC, Cody (Hannah) Laws of Newland, NC; step-daughter, Alisha Woodie of Newland, NC; two sisters, Vanessa (David) Stout of Morganton, NC, Claudia (Larry) Cook of Morganton, NC; two brothers, Ronnie (Diane) Vance of Jonas Ridge, NC, Roger (Christy) Vance of Crossnore, NC; four grandchildren, Marlye Laws, Gracie Laws, Dakota Laws and Elijah Laws.

Services for Sharon Woodie will be held on Thursday, April 24, 2025 beginning at 1:00 pm at Vale Freewill Baptist Church with Rev. Jim Shoupe and Mikey Laws officiating. Interment will follow in the Calloway Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 23, 2025 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Vale Freewill Baptist Church.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the Nurses and Staff of Amorem Hospice and Palliative Care, especially Sarah Seaver for the loving care she provided.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Amorem Hospice and Palliative Care 902 Kirkwood St SW Lenoir, NC 28645.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Woodie family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Sharon and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

