Remembering Elizabeth Young: A Champion to the End

Elizabeth Young will be long be remembered for her concern and kindness to others through years of community service. Photo submitted.

By Sherrie Norris

Few death announcements have affected more people across Watauga County than that of Elizabeth Young on Sunday, Aug. 20.

Most knew Elizabeth from the Hunger & Health Coalition in Boone, where since 2014, she served until recently as the nonprofit organization’s Executive Director.

Others might have become acquainted with her in her earlier role as Director of Community Relations at Deerfield Assisted Living, or after her promotion there to the facility’s Executive Director. Perhaps you recognized her as a member of the board of directors at Boone Area Chamber of Commerce, the Blowing Rock Rotary Club or High Country Caregiver Foundation.

Or maybe you can’t remember just which of the many community organizations she was helping with as a volunteer at their special events.

It’s OK if you didn’t know of the lengthy list of services she provided behind the scenes — there were so many. And she never did anything for recognition or public acclaim, but always with great passion, sincere commitment and boundless energy.

One thing is for certain, Elizabeth Young has left her mark on the High Country community and way beyond. The lives she touched are countless; the acts of service she provided are without measure.

Diagnosed just over a year ago, in July 2022, with a brainstem glioblastoma, considered the most common type of brain tumor, Elizabeth knew that she was in for the fight of her life; but as in all things she did, she faced the aggressive and incurable cancer with a positive outlook, unwavering strength and courage. In her last year, especially, she was surrounded by an incredible support team, in particular those closest to her who put their lives on hold to help make her last chapter as fulfilling and comfortable as possible.

Some of us had not been as present in her final days as we might have liked, but many were. However, anyone who ever knew Elizabeth, or worked with her in any capacity, will always have special memories of her, her zest for life, her concern for others, her willingness to do everything in her power to make life better for others — and her big, beautiful smile. And that hair. We loved her long, curly auburn hair.

Despite seeking the most innovative treatments available, from North Carolina to New York City, Elizabeth’s health deteriorated more quickly than anyone had hoped.

Thanks to her family’s online presence, as a community we were grateful for the opportunity to stay informed of her condition, her needs, her triumphs and often the disappointing medical updates; Facebook, Caring Bridge and other outlets allowed us to read frequent updates, to know how to support her, to specifically pray for her and to correspond with her.

Thank you, Mary Pope, and Deborah Young, in particular, for allowing us glimpses from a distance, and giving your unmatched love, devotion and time to one loved, respected and admired by so many.

Education and Community Service at its Best

Having grown up in Birmingham, Alabama, Elizabeth earned her bachelor’s degree in Psychology at Appalachian State University in 2007; she later completed her master’s in Public Health at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She spent many hours in continuing education, soaking up all the educational opportunities possible, including completion of the intensive non-profit management course at Duke University.

Additional learning experiences included her participation in the Interdisciplinary Watauga College Program and the Watauga Leadership Challenge.

In addition to aforementioned nonprofits, Elizabeth also served on the Watauga County Adult Services Coalition, and was instrumental in obtaining the Project Lifesaver/GPS wrist bracelets for seniors with impaired memory.

It’s been said that Elizabeth Young “led with a crystal clear goal to better the lives of everyone in the community — and she was devoted to accomplishing that mission.”

Among numerous accolades gained through the years, in December, 2022, Elizabeth and the Hunger and Health Coalition received the inaugural Community Inspiration Award. Established by the board of The Watauga Community Foundation, the award recognizes outstanding contributions made by members of the community whose efforts have made a positive difference in the community and have inspired others. In his presentation of the award, Brian Crutchfield, president of the WCCF board, said: “The past three years have been extremely tough on our community. Under the leadership of Elizabeth Young, the Hunger and Health Coalition met the challenges of COVID, inflation and higher prices, knowing their work is more important than ever to those they serve.”

Early Monday, the following statement was released by the Hunger and HealthCoalition staff, which helps to sum up the wide spectrum of her influence:

“Nothing really comes to mind as we try to write this, words are simply inadequate. Our hearts are completely broken as we mourn the loss of Elizabeth.

Her vivaciousness is one in a million, she was a magnet of energy and all things good. She poured her heart and soul into this organization. Elizabeth was the first to say “good morning” to everyone and her lively “yoohoo” was her own way of announcing her presence before she walked in your door. As if she needed any introduction. She loved her community, both near and far. She was terrible at parking, she always took up two parking spaces. Likely her only fault. Her eyes would light up when our Fresh Market was full of nourishing produce. She knew it would impact the lives of those that needed it most. She offered an abundance of grace and compassion for every person she came across. Elizabeth had this innate ability to make you feel like you were the most important person in the room, because to her, you were. Everyone had a story, everyone had a purpose and she cared so deeply about yours. She brought out the best in everyone, especially our staff. We are all better because of her and the impressions she has made on our hearts will last for, well ever. Because that’s just who Elizabeth was.

We miss her terribly and our hearts are aching. We ask for continued support to our staff during this incredibly difficult time and to lift those up who were closest to her, especially Deborah and Mary.

May we all continue to live each day just as Elizabeth, full of love, grace, compassion and vivaciousness. Eat that slice of pie, tell your folks you love them, don’t wait. Elizabeth wouldn’t have had it any other way.”

Below are also just a few of countless tributes that have been shared recently about Elizabeth Young, before and after her death:

Michelle Fields Thames:

Let me tell you about our cousin Elizabeth Young. She is the most selfless person I know. After a career running assisted living facilities where she became everyone’s beloved friend, she moved to Boone and ran the Hunger and Health Coalition, taking it from a small program running at a deficit to a huge program serving the nutritional and medicinal needs of all that needed help in the community. She was so successful in bringing the community together and satisfying needs through the pandemic that food banks nationwide turned to her for guidance, and she was even called on by the White House for her input in helping the needy.

Emily Knowles:

“So much of who I am today is thanks to Elizabeth Young. She’s a big sister, a mentor, a friend, and the best cheerleader to have in your corner. Elizabeth loves deeply and completely. She is genuinely a warm and bright haven for everyone around her.

I can tell you a million stories of how she brought me chocolate to campus every finals week, that she stayed up late with me on her couch giggling the night before Aaron proposed, that she took me and all my friends bar hopping on my birthday, that she made sure I was fed, that she gave me advice when I cried, that she made me practice walking and holding my head high so no professional room I went into took advantage of me… I could go on and on and also know that everyone in her life has so many similar stories because her passion and love for the people and world around her can’t be matched.

One of her favorite sayings is, Eat the Dang Pie. Reminding us all to live life completely, fully, and wholeheartedly.”

To Emily Knowles, pictured right, Elizabeth Young was a big sister, a mentor, a friend, and the best cheerleader to have in your corner. Photo submitted.



From her family, the last Caring Bridge Post:

“It’s with the heaviest possible hearts that we share that our beloved Elizabeth Yardley Young passed away early this morning, August 20. Elizabeth fought hard for this life that she loved so much, and she left clear instructions that no one ever say she “lost her battle.” She was a champion to the end, handling the impossible with grace, humor, determination, and a forever open heart. She lost nothing, and we all gained from knowing her. . .

Plans for a memorial service will be forthcoming.”

