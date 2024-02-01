Valentine’s Day Online Auction Supports Partners! Canines 

Delight your Valentine and help homeless dogs and cats find forever homes by participating in Partners! Canines’ Valentine’s Day Auction.

Visit our facebook page from February 1st through the 11th to bid on tempting treats like dining at top High Country restaurants, spa treatments, gourmet local chocolates, and much more.

All funds raised support Partners! Canines, a 501(c)3 non-profit northwest North Carolina organization that rescues homeless pets from euthanasia at overcrowded local shelters and transports them to neighboring states where adoptable pets are in short supply. Funds raised are used to pay for vaccinations, medical and foster care, and the costs of transport in our cozy pet travel van. Our mission: End the euthanasia of adoptable dogs and puppies in shelters throughout the South.

Partners! Canines could not provide the caring, critical service it does without our wonderful volunteers and the support of local businesses who offer our auction participants heartfelt ways to celebrate their significant others and their love of defenseless animals.

To participate, please visit the auction on our Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/PARTNERSCanines

Thank you for supporting our Valentine’s Day auction!

