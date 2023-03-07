Second Annual Coaches’ Invitational Golf Tournament set for May 8 & 9, Organized by High Country Caregivers

This Spring Coach Jerry Moore will be hosting the second annual coaches’ invitational golf tournament, organized by High Country Caregivers. HCC is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to supporting families who face the struggles of kinship care. Most commonly, High Country Caregivers assist grandparents raising grandchildren. All proceeds of this tournament will go towards HCC programs, including recreation & sports fees, dance & music lessons, legal fees, education, and family development. These families receive no government aid and are typically composed of single grandmothers raising multiple children.

This year the tournament will take place on May 8 & 9. As a two-part event, the tournament will consist of dinner and a silent auction the night of May 8. Dinner will be held in the Grandview Ballroom of Kidd Brewer Stadium’s north end zone. Mack Brown, national championship winner and coach of UNC Tar Heels football, will be the keynote speaker. Joining Coach Moore and Coach Brown are a star-studded team of athletes and coaches, including Scott Satterfield, Dave Doeren, Shawn Clark, Paul Johnson, Oval Jaynes, Tommy Burleson, and more.

Each participating team will be assigned a celebrity coach or athlete to join them in support for High Country Caregivers. The tournament will take place at Blowing Rock Country Club at 9:30am on May 9. The tournament is limited to the first 18 teams, who will compete in a round of golf as well as other award categories, including contests for longest drive and putting. For more information and for registration:

Visit High Country Caregivers online at www.highcountrycaregivers.com

Call (828) 832-6366 Ext. 6.

Email [email protected]

We’re excited to see you there!

