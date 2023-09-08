High Country Sporting Clay Championship Fundraiser Takes Aim for a Great Cause

High Country Caregivers is thrilled to present its inaugural 2023 High Country Sporting Clay Championship, set to take place on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at the Chetola Sporting Reserve.

The Chetola Sporting Reserve boasts a challenging 20-acre clay course, featuring 13 stations within a sprawling 67-acre outdoor adventure facility. Each station is equipped with high-performance Promatic clay throwers, expertly mimicking a variety of game birds and wildlife. The primary goal of this year’s event is to generate vital funds for the High Country Caregivers Kinship Navigation Program.

Ammunition Included: Participants will be pleased to know that ammunition is included in the price.

Pricing:

Individual Entry: $150 per person

Team Entry: $600 per four-person team

The event’s schedule begins at 9:00 am with participant registration and a safety briefing, followed by the tournament’s official start at 9:45 am. Attendees can also look forward to a delectable catered lunch, an awards ceremony, and an engaging silent auction.

Jacob Willis, organizer of the event, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We are excited to host this Sporting Clay Championship. Combining a day outdoors, participating in the sporting clay championship, and supporting High Country Caregivers represents a perfect blend of sport and philanthropy.”

High Country Caregivers is dedicated to offering advocacy, support, and educational resources to kinship caregivers and their families across Avery, Watauga, Ashe, Yancey, Mitchell, and Wilkes counties.

To register for this exciting event, please visit www.highcountrycaregivers.org. Join us in making a difference while enjoying a memorable day outdoors.

