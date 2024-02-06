Embrace the Warmth: Hospitality House Hosting Community-Wide Winter Clothing Giveaway



Hospitality House of Northwest N.C. staff Lexi White and Kira Redmond

With temperatures recently plummeting to arctic levels, Hospitality House of Northwest N.C. recognizes the community’s urgent need for proper winter clothing. In response, a free winter clothing giveaway, “Embrace the Warmth,” is scheduled for February 8, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., and all community members are invited to attend.

“Bitter cold temperatures pose a significant threat to the well-being of our most vulnerable community members,” states Hospitality House of Northwest N.C. executive director Tina B. Krause. “Thanks to the generosity of Mast General Store, Footsloggers, The Sock Factory, and so many supporters who have donated so far this winter, we are proud to host and to provide all that we can to anyone in need.”

The event, being held in the agency’s Community Kitchen dining room at 338 Brook Hollow Rd. Boone, NC., will have scarves, gloves, socks, coats, beanies, and hygiene kits available for men, women, and children without any clothing limits. Hot chocolate will also be served.

Anyone in need of additional information is encouraged to email Lexi White at lexi@hosphouse.org. For the latest updates and to learn more about Hospitality House of Northwest N.C. visit www.HospHouse.org and follow them on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok: @hosphouse and X (formerly Twitter) @HospHouseNWNC.





Student intern Connor Walsh

Hospitality House, a regional nonprofit homeless services agency, works in seven rural North Carolina counties (Watauga, Wilkes, Ashe, Avery, Alleghany, Mitchell, Yancey) providing housing, shelter, hunger relief, homeless prevention, street outreach, counseling and crisis assistance. Since 1984, the mission of Hospitality House has been to rebuild lives and strengthen community by providing a safe, nurturing, healthy environment in which individuals and families experiencing homelessness and poverty-related crises are equipped to become self-sufficient and productive.

