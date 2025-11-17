Boone Mayor Pro Tem Dalton George, Blue Ridge Conservancy Board Chair Kadie Dean, NPST Coordinator Jordan Sellers, Blue Ridge Conservancy Executive Director David Ray, Downtown Boone Development Association President Kendra Sink, Boone Mayor Tim Futrelle, Town of Boone Grants Coordinator Laney Wise, and Boone Town Council Member Dr. Eric Plaag. Photo provided.

Provided by: Blue Ridge Conservancy

Boone, NC – Blue Ridge Conservancy and the Town of Boone celebrated a major milestone in outdoor access and regional connectivity last week by breaking ground at Rivers House Park, which will serve as the southern terminus of the Northern Peaks State Trail. The Recreational Trails Program–funded project will create nearly one mile of new trails in a figure-eight design and renovate the existing path to “Baby,” one of North Carolina’s largest sugar maples. The town of Boone is constructing a parking lot for use by trail users and is also renovating the existing garage to become an accessible restroom, funded by the North Carolina Parks and Recreation Trust Fund’s Accessible Parks Grant. Followers of the NPST will recognize the high quality trail experience created by Nature Trails, LLC, the same firm that built the trails at Paddy Mountain Park– the West Jefferson Trailhead for the NPST. Construction is underway at Rivers House Park and is slated for completion in early 2026.

“Breaking ground at Rivers House Park is a huge moment for the Northern Peaks State Trail. We have arrived in Watauga County and will soon fulfill our goal of creating a world class hiking trail in the heart of downtown Boone,” says NPST Coordinator Jordan Sellers. “I am so grateful for the support of the Town of Boone staff, Town Council, and the Downtown Boone Development Association. Of course, this project would not be possible without the financial support of the Recreational Trails Program and the NC Department of Parks and Recreation.”

“This project has been years in the making, and it stands as a testament to what collaboration can achieve,” stated Boone mayor Tim Futrelle. “The Northern Peaks State Trail represents more than just a new pathway through our mountains; it’s a living symbol of how Boone continues to balance growth with stewardship, connecting people to the natural beauty that defines who we are. I want to extend my deepest thanks to all of our partners; from our town staff and business partners, to council members and the dedicated folks at Blue Ridge Conservancy, who have once again proven what local leadership looks like in action.”

Blue Ridge Conservancy Executive Director David Ray addressing the crowd. Photo provided.

“It was an honor to celebrate the groundbreaking for the southern terminus of the Northern Peaks State Trail right here in downtown Boone,” says Downtown Development Coordinator Lane Moody. “I want to thank everyone who joined us and the speakers who shared their excitement for this transformative project. This is a wonderful opportunity for our downtown, and I’m looking forward to the partnerships ahead as we continue working toward connecting Boone to Ashe County through this beautiful trail system.”

Mayor Pro Tem Dalton George also emphasized the significance of a trail connecting High Country communities in his remarks: “The Town of Boone and I are excited to have broken ground alongside Blue Ridge Conservancy on the southern terminus of the Northern Peaks State Trail! Now, as the work begins, we can look forward to expanded recreation opportunities and a world of connectivity to neighboring communities, all by trail.”

Dalton George addressing the crowd. Photo provided.



One of 14 named state trails, the NPST will connect Boone to the Jeffersons along the Amphibolite Mountains in Watauga and Ashe Counties. Each trail has a local nonprofit partner tasked with managing, planning, and building the trail, in partnership with the North Carolina Department of Parks and Recreation. Blue Ridge Conservancy is the partner organization for the NPST.