“You’re Gonna Be Ok” – 12th Annual Holiday Honor Card Now Available from Hospitality House

Published Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 1:12 pm

For the twelfth consecutive year, Hospitality House of Northwest North Carolina, the nonprofit agency that serves as the point of entry for all homeless services in Ashe, Avery, Wilkes, Watauga, Alleghany, Mitchell and Yancey counties, is offering William Mangum’s Honor Card this holiday season.

North Carolina Watercolor artist William Mangum has been a hands-on advocate for the needs of North Carolina’s homeless population, donating his artistic skills and publishing gifts to make The Honor Card program one of the most successful charitable programs in the country. Since its inception in 1998, The Honor Card has raised over to 8.5 million dollars to assist the homeless citizens of North Carolina.

Through Mangum’s passionate endeavors and additional financial support from the Wells Fargo Foundation, Piedmont Graphics, and an anonymous donor, every penny goes directly to support homeless agencies in thirteen cities across North Carolina.

Mangum’s inspiration this year “You’re Gonna Be Ok,” is a direct response to the coronavirus pandemic that continues its grip on the world.

“No one could have ever imagined the impact of what the coronavirus has done to our lives and the world around us,” states Mangum. “The quarantines and self-isolation only gives a glimpse of what aloneness feels like. But every setback is also an opportunity to recover and a chance to become stronger.”

The Honor Card is a unique way to recognize friends, neighbors, family members, colleagues, and loved ones while at the same time giving a meaningful gift to someone in need. One-hundred percent of every dollar raised goes toward providing housing, food, counseling and critical services to the children, women and men who rely on Hospitality House.

“What a perfectly fitting message and striking image for this most challenging of years,” says Todd Carter, Hospitality House director of development. “I’m particularly fond of the ‘Fresh Start Café’ sign, as that sentiment is at the core of what we do.”

Continues Mangum, “We have learned to cope and deal with difficult and unexpected developments and it has lead us to use skills that we didn’t know we possessed and has given us a passion to move forward despite the darkness the viral epidemic has caused. In the tough times of life are the seeds of great beauty, joy and fulfillment. It’s an opportunity for us to rise above our selfishness and make a change for the better, helping those that have stumbled along life’s path to take one positive step.”

The 2020 Holiday Honor Cards are available through December, online at HospHouse.org for a minimum donation of $5 per card. Hospitality House will ship your cards free of charge. Additionally, they will even mail your entire Christmas card list for you. Simply provide each Tribute recipient address in the online donation form.

You may also purchase The Honor Card at Stick Boy Bread Company, Hospitality House, Bridgeman Dentistry and Mast General Store in Boone; the Original Mast General Store, Mast Annex and Rivercross Made in the USA in Valle Crucis; Bohemia in West Jefferson and HQ Salon in Jefferson.

For further information please contact Todd Carter at 828.264.1237 ext. 6 or [email protected]. To learn more about Hospitality House, visit them online at HospHouse.org, follow them or on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok @HospHouse or on Twitter or @HospHouseNWNC.

To learn more about artist William Mangum visit http://williammangum.com/ and for an in-depth history of The Honor Card go to http://thehonorcard.com