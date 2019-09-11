Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge Grants $170,000 to Local Non-Profits Across the High Country

Published Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 9:16 am

The Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge is making a difference for women and girls in Ashe, Avery and Watauga counties. $170,000 worth of difference!

Since the organization’s inception, the Women’s Fund has given away over $1.5 million to local non-profits as part of their annual grants cycle. The Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge believes that all women have the right to equality, safety, opportunity, and self-determination in every aspect of their lives. We recognize our role as a leader in this community by working to achieve these principles through our grantmaking. We are pleased to award $170,000 to these agencies that will create positive change for women and girls in the High Country:

Ashe Family Literacy, Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture, Buffalo Cove Education Center, Children’s Council, Community Care Clinic, Girls on the Run, Hunger & Health Coalition, High Country Givers, Hospitality House, Mountain Alliance, New Opportunity School for Women at Lees-McRae, Oasis, Partnership for Ashe, Quiet Givers, Reaching Avery Ministry, Shoes for Kids, Toe River Health District, Volunteer Avery, WAMY, Watauga County Habitat for Humanity, and Western Youth Network.

For information on making a donation, becoming a member, participating in our events or volunteering, contact Karen Marinelli at (828) 264-4002, or email [email protected]. For more information, visit www.womensfundoftheblueridge.org, or find the group on Facebook.

About the Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge

Our mission is to create positive change and economic justice for women and girls in the counties we serve. Through funding to local non-profit agencies, we aim to be a philanthropic catalyst for all women and girls to have access to the resources they need as they strive to become empowered and reach their full potential.

