Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge Grants $125,000 to 20 Local Non-Profits

Published Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 10:00 am

The Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge (WFBR) is making a difference for women and girls in Ashe, Avery and Watauga counties by granting $125,000 to area non-profits!

The WFBR funds programs that advance women’s financial, professional, and personal potential, serve marginalized populations and use innovative techniques to create positive change for women and girls in the High Country. Each year, non-profits from Ashe, Avery and Watauga counties can apply for a grant from the Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge for their programs that assist women and girls. We recognize our role as a leader in this community by working to achieve these principles through our grantmaking. We are happy to announce that we granted a total of $125,000 to the following agencies:

Ashe County Sharing Center Life Village

Blowing Rock C.A.R.E.S. Mountain Alliance

Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture Oasis

Casting Bread Food Pantry Partnership for Ashe

Children’s Council Pisgah Legal Services

Community Care Clinic Volunteer Avery

Girls on the Run WAMY

Hunger & Health Coalition Hospitality House

High Country Caregivers Western Youth Network

Watauga County Back 2 School Festival

Watauga County Habitat for Humanity

The Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge also granted $15,000 to 11 area food banks in the spring of 2020. The community also contributed an additional $5,000 during our “giving challenge” opportunities.

For information on making a donation, becoming a member, participating in our events or volunteering, contact Karen Marinelli at (828) 264-4002, email [email protected], visit www.womensfundoftheblueridge.org, or find the us on Facebook.