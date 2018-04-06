Wintry Mix Still Expected for the Weekend and Early Next Week; Light Snow Accumulation Possible

Published Friday, April 6, 2018 at 3:25 pm

By Nathan Ham

Winter weather just keeps hanging around the High Country. Despite a beautiful Friday that saw high temperatures reach nearly 60 degrees across much of the High Country, the next few days will be quite the opposite.

Rains will start falling tonight and tomorrow morning, but as temperatures drop Saturday evening, forecasts expect snow showers to start mixing in, especially at higher elevations.

On Sunday, after a clear start to the morning, clouds are expected to build during the day with more snow and a wintry mix arriving Sunday night and Monday morning. Light snow accumulation from this event is possible as low as 3,000 feet, according to the most recent forecast from Ray’s Weather Center. The snow will change back to all rain by Monday afternoon.

Tuesday will be a bit warmer with highs in the upper 40s, possibly reaching 50 degrees, however there will be some wind still hanging around, making for a chilly start to the week.

Looking ahead to later in the work week, warmer weather arrives on Wednesday with high temperatures back in the 50s and jumping into the mid 60s on Thursday.

In 2017, temperatures during this same time in Boone are very reminiscent of what they are expected to be this weekend. The high on April 7 last year was just 45 degrees while the high for April 8 was 46. The weather also warmed up last year after a cold couple of days, with a high temperature on April 9 reaching 56 degrees and April 10 reaching 66 degrees.

Comments

comments