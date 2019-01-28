Winter Weather Advisory Issued as Next Round of Snowfall Expected to Arrive Tuesday Morning in the High Country

Published Monday, January 28, 2019 at 1:11 pm

By Nathan Ham

The early morning commute on Tuesday could be a bit of a mess for area motorists.

According to the latest forecast from Ray’s Weather Center, a cold front moves through the area on Monday night and Tuesday. Clouds will start building up on Monday with snow starting around sunrise on Tuesday morning. The snowfall will be short-lived as it is expected to be out of the area by Tuesday evening.

Snowfall predictions are expected to range from 1-3 inches for most of the High Country with areas of 3-6 inches possible on the western slopes and at higher elevations.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Watauga, Ashe and Avery counties that will last through 7 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Along with the snow will be some gusty winds as well. Most areas will see winds gusting upwards of 35 MPH and wind chills dipping into the teens.

The coldest temperatures of the week will arrive after the snow leaves town. Low temperatures will dip near single digits on Tuesday night and will stay there on Wednesday night and Thursday night. High temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday will struggle to get out of the mid-20s.

On Friday, temperatures do warm up a little bit, however there will be another chance of light snow in the forecast with high temperatures in the mid 30s and lows in the mid 20s.

For the weekend, temperatures warm up into the 40s but it looks to be a damp weekend with rain showers expected on Saturday and Sunday.

