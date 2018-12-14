Winter Visitor Guide and December Magazine Available; Online Calendar Visitor Guide Updated

Published Friday, December 14, 2018 at 1:51 pm

By Hailey Blevins

Our Winter Visitor Guide and December Magazine are now available throughout the High Country. Pick yours up at a grocery store, restaurant or retail store across Watauga and Avery counties.

The Winter 2019 Visitor Guide is the guide to things to do and where to go this winter. A large focus is on all the fun events happening at the ski slopes in the High Country: Sugar Mountain, Appalachian Ski Mountain and Beech Mountain. Of course it’s not all skiing. There’s also information on restaurants, shopping, snow tubing, ice skating and other fun things offered throughout the High Country.

Our December 2018 Magazine keeps you up to date on what’s going on around the High Country as winter gets closer. This year, the magazine focuses on Investing in the Library, Christmas with the Sofields, Fun and Games in the High Country, It’s All About the Customers, Honoring Our High Country Veterans and Saving the Hemlocks.

Other topics the December Magazine covers include the renaming of a Blowing Rock street in memory of Ginny Stevens, the winter forecast predicted by the Woolly Worm Festival’s winning Woolly Worm, the performance of The Nutcracker at the Schaefer Center and the Watauga Pioneers unbeaten football season. You’ll also find out events coming up in the High Country that you won’t want to miss with our Recurring Events section!

The online Visitor Guide’s Calendar has also been updated. Check here for the latest updates on events in the High Country. As more events come to our attention, they are posted here in either the monthly section or the recurring event section. To see what events are happening this month, visit http://boonencinfo.com/calendar/.

Both our Visitor Guide and our Magazine can be found in the right column on our home page.

