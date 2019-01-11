Winter Storm Watch Issued for Parts of the High Country Through Sunday Evening

Published Friday, January 11, 2019 at 10:21 am

By Nathan Ham

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Watauga and Ashe counties that will remain in effect until 7 p.m. Sunday.

Other counties affected by the watch from the NWS office in Blacksburg include Alleghany, Surry and Wilkes counties.

A storm system will move into the area beginning late Friday night and early Saturday morning with the heaviest precipitation falling Saturday night into Sunday morning, according to the NWS. A wintry mix will be the highlight of this storm with snow and sleet accumulations from 1-4 inches and ice accumulations up to a tenth of an inch.

Temperatures will hover around the freezing point for most of the weekend with highs in the lower 30s and lows in the upper 20s. On Monday, temperatures remain chilly as snow tapers off that morning. The high will be in the lower 30s. On Tuesday, temperatures warm up a bit as it will be a sunny but chilly day in the High Country. High temperatures will make their way into the lower 40s.

For up-to-date weather forecasts for Boone and the surrounding areas, be sure to visit Ray’s Weather Center over the weekend as the winter storm moves across the region.

According to the National Weather Service, storm updates will be very limited on social media outlets such as Facebook and Twitter due to the continuing government shutdown.

