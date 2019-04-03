Winners From the 16th Annual Appalachian Mountain Photography Competition Announced

Published Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 12:01 pm

Organizers of the Appalachian Mountain Photography Competition have announced the winners of the 16th annual competition.

Tom Moors and the image Swimming Hole took top honors, receiving the designation of Best in Show. Tom will take home a cash award of $1,000 furnished through competition proceeds.

Cole Siemasko’s image A Horse’s Snowday is the public’s pick in this year’s Footsloggers’ People’s Choice Award and will receive $350 cash award furnished by Footsloggers Outdoor and Travel Outfitters.

Photo Competition Winners List

Best In Show: Swimming Hole by Tom Moors

People’s Choice Award: A Horse’s Snowday by Cole Siemasko

Adventure category: Gliding Through Morning by Mary Presson Roberts ($250 gift certificate to Mast General Store)

Blue Ridge Parkway category: Lone Hiker at Lump Overlook by Kevin Balling ($250 award from the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation and a $250 gift certificate from Mast General Store)

Culture category: Three Top Mountain Buckaroo by Kelly Clampitt ($250 gift certificate from Mast General Store)

Our Ecologist Footprint category: Large Scale Graffiti by Jim Magruder ($250 award from Appalachian Voices and a $250 gift certificate from Mast General Store)

Flora & Fauna category: Lena & Grace by Frederica Georgie ($250 gift certificate from Mast General Store)

Landscape category: A Glowing Poinsett Bridge by Tom Moors ($250 gift certificate from Mast General Store)

Comments

comments