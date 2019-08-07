Winners Announced for the 33rd Annual Rosen Sculpture Walk Competition

Published Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 4:33 pm

During the last weekend in July, on a day with beautiful sunny skies and ideal temperatures, art enthusiasts attended the 33rd Annual Rosen Sculpture Walk with the Juror. This year’s juror, regionally beloved sculptor Bill Brown from Anvil Arts, offered participants a compelling narrative of each sculpture as the group visited each of the ten works located on campus in the vicinity of the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts.

For the last 33 years, the annual Rosen Outdoor Sculpture Competition & Exhibition has showcased contemporary American sculpture in outdoor settings across the campus of Appalachian State University. The sculptures in this year’s competition represent a diversity of styles. From whimsical to profound, the artists have expressed their three-dimensional concepts with expert craftmanship utilizing a variety of materials, designs and techniques to create their sculptures.

The winners of the Martin & Doris Rosen 33rd Rosen Sculpture Competition are as follows:

First Place $3,000: Bob Doster A Memorial, 2014-2018, Stainless steel, Lancaster, SC

Second Place $2,000: Glenn Zweygardt, Adam Meets Eve, 2018, Fabricated and cast bronze, steel, cast glass, granite, Alfred Station, NY

Third Place. $1,000: Derek Chalfant, Back Home Again, 2016, Stainless steel, Elmira, NY

The winning sculpture by Bob Doster is a memorial to those lost in mass shootings (defined as four or more deaths per shooting incident) in the United States during the years from 2014 – 2018. Each figure in the sculpture represents a lost soul rising to the heavens and each column represents a year. According to Brown “This is a strong thought-provoking piece created in stainless steel, that addresses senseless gun violence as it memorializes victims of mass shootings. I believe it is a must-see piece of art.”

Brown “encourages everyone to discover all eleven sculptures presented in this year’s exhibition and hopes visitors will take this opportunity to discover and appreciate outdoor sculpture.” An additional sculpture is located at the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum (BRAHM) at 159 Ginny Stevens Lane, Blowing Rock. All 11 sculptures will be on view through May 2020.

This national juried competition is presented by An Appalachian Summer Festival and the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts and is made possible by the generous support of the Martin and Doris Rosen Giving Fund/Debbie Rosen Davidson and David Rosen and the Charles and Nancy Rosenblatt Foundation. For more information visit: rosensculpture.org. Maps are available at the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts and at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts or online at rosensculpture.org

About the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts

The Turchin Center for the Visual Arts, named for university benefactors Robert and Lillian Turchin, fulfills Appalachian State University’s long-held mission of providing a home for world-class visual arts programming. The largest facility of its kind in the region, the center presents exhibition, education and collection programs that support the university’s role as a key educational, cultural and service resource. The center presents multi-dimensional exhibits and programs and is a dynamic presence in the community, creating opportunities for people of all ages and backgrounds to experience the power and excitement of the visual arts. Its seven galleries host changing exhibitions featuring local, regional, national and international artists.

The Turchin Center is located at 423 West King St., in Boone. Hours are 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Tues. – Thurs. and Saturday, and Noon – 8 p.m., Friday. The Center is closed Sunday and Monday, and observes all university holidays. Admission is always free, although donations are gratefully accepted. For general inquiries, to be added to the mailing or e-news list, to obtain donor program details or to schedule a tour, call 828-262-3017, e-mail [email protected] or visit tcva.org. The Turchin Center can also be followed on Facebook and Twitter @TurchinCenter.

Sponsors

The Turchin Center receives critical support from a group of outstanding media sponsors that are dedicated to promoting the arts in our region, including: High Country 365, High Country Radio, WFDD 88.5, WDAV 89.9 and WASU 90.5FM.

Comments

comments