Wine To Water Event Encourages Individuals to Make a Difference in Their Community

Wine To Water (W|W) is hosting a weekend-long conference starting Sept. 6 at the Chetola Resort and Spa in Blowing Rock, NC, featuring expert speakers on water issues, leadership and living with a purpose. The intent of the conference is to inform, inspire and equip people to use gifts and tools available to benefit the lives of others. Field staff from W|W’s global offices located in Nepal, Dominican Republic and Colombia will also be featured at the event.

“The Summit provides an opportunity and a resource to build confidence for an individual to take the first step to have an impact in their world—big or small—in their community, business and personal life. Locally, Boone and area residents and Appalachian State University have made an incredible difference in W|W’s ability to change lives. We are bringing our global and local communities together to help inform and advance everyone’s talents and capacity to help others,” said David Cuthbert, CEO of W|W.

Three exciting and inspiring keynote speakers will deliver their personal stories about living with purpose:

Olympian medalist Carly Patterson will share how she redefined success through three principles she learned as a championship-level gymnast.

Former NFL starter Justin Forsett will discuss success against all odds.

Actor and motivator Jesse Lebeau will speak on the power every person has to make a profound difference in the world.

W|W offers multiple ticket options for individuals to attend as many events as possible:

Free Event

Thursday, Sept. 6: The general public is invited to attend a free Mountains To Mountains event at Appalachian State University Schaefer Center for a Nepal celebration, short film and to learn more about W|W’s impact.

Summit Ticket $400

Sept. 6-9: Attend every event featured at the Summit Conference.

Guest Ticket $90

Sept 6: Summit Welcome Social

Sept. 8: Lunch, Dinner and Bonfire at Chetola

Guest Ticket $30

Sept. 6: Summit Welcome Social

For more details on the schedule of events, please visit www.winetowater.org/summitconference/.

Summit Sponsors Include:

Filters Fast, filterfast.com

Magna Imperio Systems Corp., magnaimperiosystems.com

Grand Circle Foundation, grandcirclefoundation.org

Endless Blessings Wellness, Inc., endlessblessingswellness.com

Preferred Hotels & Resorts, preferredhotels.com

Sysco, sysco.com

/NSPRO, n-spro.com

Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor, LLP, youngconaway.com

444 Construction, 4fortyfour.com

About Wine To Water:

Wine To Water is a nonprofit organization committed to providing clean water solutions to those who need it most: individuals without clean water, whether displaced in a refugee camp or from a natural disaster, or living in a remote region or developing country. Wine To Water enlists the support of thousands of people around the globe who are committed to living, loving, serving and giving. More than 650,000 people in 25 countries now have clean drinking water through the Wine To Water community, and those numbers are growing daily. To learn more, visit winetowater.org or follow @winetowater on Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

