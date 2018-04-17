Wind Advisory Remains in Effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday; Gusts over 60 MPH Recorded Across the High Country

Published Tuesday, April 17, 2018 at 3:59 pm

By Nathan Ham

After Monday’s nasty wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow, gusty winds took over the High Country on Monday night and Tuesday, even leading to a few power outages in Ashe County.

Currently 195 residents in Ashe are still without power as of 4 p.m.

In Boone, a wind gust of 63 MPH early this morning was recorded at Watauga Medical Center, according to the National Weather Service. A gust of 52 MPH was reported as recently as 2:30 p.m. this afternoon.

Grandfather Mountain’s weather station at the Mile High Swinging Bridge recorded a wind gust of 80 MPH early this morning with a wind chill that dipped as low as six degrees below zero.

Winds will finally die down overnight leading into a beautiful Wednesday with high temperatures expected to reach close to 70 degrees.

The warm weather only hangs around for a day as high temperatures drop back into the 50s for the rest of the week.

The weather appears to be dry for the most part, according to Ray’s Weather Center. The next chance of rain will be Sunday night into Monday morning.

