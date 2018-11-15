Wide Spread Icing Across the High Country Thursday Morning; Some Power Outages Reported, Public Schools Closed

Published Thursday, November 15, 2018 at 8:54 am

Temperatures hovered around the freezing mark across the High Country Thursday morning causing widespread icing. Public schools are closed and many businesses are announcing a delay in their opening times today. Ray’s Weather Center is reporting that freezing temperatures could last through the morning hours. The National Weather Service says that slippery road conditions are possible, especially on bridges and secondary roads. And tree damage and power outages are possible. The Blue Ridge Energy Electric Outage Map is showing some power outages across the High Country, more so in Ashe county with around 2680 customers without power.

Click here for their map: https://bremco.maps.sienatech.com/

Here’s the latest statement from Blue Ridge Energy at 10:30 a.m.:

Blue Ridge Energy crews are working to restore power for over 7,000 members as outages rapidly climb due severe weather today.

Line technicians are battling icy conditions and gusty winds, which have resulted in downed trees and large limbs, causing major damage to the electric system. Outages are currently concentrated in Ashe County where over 5,503 members are impacted. In Alleghany County, 1,089 are affected, while 915 members in Watauga County are without power. Nine members in Wilkes County are affected and one in Caldwell County.

As the storm continues to progress, Blue Ridge Energy encourages members to continue reporting outages at 1-800-448-2383 or by using their Blue Ridge Energy mobile app. Outage updates are available any time on the cooperative’s live outage map at www.BlueRidgeEnergy.com or on the mobile app.

If members encounter any downed lines, stay away! Downed power lines can remain energized. Contact with them can be dangerous, or even deadly. Members are urged to report any downed lines to the cooperative at 1-800-451-5474 or call 911 immediately.

Pictures from outside of Boone at 8:00 this morning

