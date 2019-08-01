Who Wants to be a Wednesday Warrior? Watauga County Habitat Looking for Volunteers

Published Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 2:44 pm

Watauga County Habitat for Humanity is looking for volunteers willing to devote at least one Wednesday to help create decent, affordable housing in our community. Watauga Habitat is currently building a home in our eco-friendly GreenWood neighborhood and will “break ground” on another home in September. Since our founding in 1987, thousands of individual volunteers have been fundamental to Watauga Habitat’s impact in the community. We welcome everyone, with or without experience, to volunteer in construction, Watauga Habitat ReStore and other areas.

Become a one-time, weekly or monthly Wednesday Warrior by volunteering 9am to 4pm, all day or half-day. More information can be found at wataugahabitat.org/Wednesday or call 828-268-9545.

About Watauga County Habitat for Humanity

Watauga County Habitat for Humanity seeks to provide decent, affordable housing for and in partnership with low to moderate-income Watauga County residents. We do this by building modest homes with volunteer labor, land and materials that are donated or purchased at reduced costs. Habitat for Humanity offers a zero-interest mortgage to our homeowners and homes are sold at no profit.

About Habitat for Humanity International

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in 1976 as a grassroots effort on a community farm in southern Georgia. The ecumenical housing organization has since grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in more than 1,300 communities throughout the U.S. and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering, or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability, and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower.

