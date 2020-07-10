Where to Find Our July Edition of the High Country Magazine

Published Friday, July 10, 2020 at 11:40 am

Our first High Country Magazine edition of the year is now available for pickup at your favorite spots across Watauga and Avery counties. Due to COVID-19, we were unable to produce a magazine until now. Of course, with all of the things going on around us, it was only fitting that we did our best to present the full picture of COVID-19 and its effect on the High Country since it first arrived in March.

As you read through our July magazine, you may remember some of the headlines that were on our High Country Press news website. Through it all so far, we published nearly 500 stories online related to the coronavirus pandemic since our first story appeared online on February 28.

This magazine also touches on the many traditional events that had to be canceled due to the virus, as well as how schools and small businesses had to operate in such a time of uncertainty.

We hope this issue will find a spot on your bookshelves to serve as a memory for years to come on how folks in the High Country dealt with COVID-19.

Where to Pick Up the Magazine

Boone: Boone Mall, Harris Teeter, Ingles, Boone Drug locations, Watauga County Public Library, F.A.R.M. Cafe

Blowing Rock: Food Lion, ABC Store, Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce, Woodland’s BBQ

Banner Elk: Lowes Foods, Food Lion, Bayou Smokehouse & Grill, ABC Store, Peddlin’ Pig, Walgreens Pharmacy

You can also read through the digital copy of our magazine by clicking here.