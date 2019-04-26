What’s in the Spring Edition of High Country Magazine

Published Friday, April 26, 2019 at 2:54 pm

The April/May edition of the High Country Magazine is here and has plenty of interesting stories to tell from the past, present and future!

Our cover story features the 40th anniversary of NASA’s decision to construct the world’s largest wind turbine on top of Howard’s Knob. You will get to read about how it came about and why it was such a short-lived project in the High Country.

Inside you will find a story on Miller’s Supply in Zionville that has served the customers in Watauga County for nearly five decades. There is also a story on the life and achievements of Jim Cottrell, the founder of the French-Swiss Ski College at Appalachian Ski Mtn. who still loves to get out on the slopes each winter.

A story on the Avery County Airport shows how the public airport has changed over time to what it is today.

The final two stories include the 25th anniversary of Blowing Rock Frameworks and Gallery and an information-filled story on the future of hemp farming in the High Country now that the crop has been made legal across the country.

The magazine is available to pick up at locations all across the High Country or at our office, located at 1600 N.C. Highway 105 in Boone.

Comments

comments