What’s Happening this Saturday at the Watauga County Farmers’ Market

Published Friday, May 25, 2018 at 12:23 pm

Come share the excitement at the Watauga County Farmers’ Market this Saturday, May 26, from 8 a.m. until noon.

Check out what all our fabulous vendors have to offer this week at the Farmers’ Market. Saturday morning looks ready to offer us the first glimpses of blue skies we have seen in quite some time. So it’s an excellent opportunity to come out to shop in the fresh mountain air. Find something to plant in your assuredly moist garden bed. Find something delicious to grill and stay for our always excellent Kids Mini Market. Have a massage (which supports our double bucks program) and enjoy the music with a pastry or pizza.

There will also be live music this Saturday on the main stage and lower stage.

Main stage – Sound Traveler – a full-time professional acoustic music duo based in Avery County, North Carolina from May through October that combines energy and a wide variety of instruments, including guitar, trumpet, bass, concertina, banjo, percussion, harmonica, and lead/harmony vocals, to create feel-good acoustic music in different genres (classic rock/pop/country covers, light jazz, classy standards, folk, Americana, originals, etc.). With almost 1800 shows and counting since 2010, Sound Traveler tours regularly throughout the southeastern USA and has also performed in Japan and Costa Rica. Sound Traveler has released two CDs of all-original music, and one of their songs is featured on the current “Music in the Mountains Vol. 2” compilation CD sponsored by Hunger & Health Coalition. For more information, including audio/video links and photos, please visit www.soundtravelerband. com.

Lower stage – Ron Fitzwater – a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist with more than 30 years of performance experience. Offering a mix of Folk, Americana, Classic Singer-Songwriter tunes, as well as original material, Fitzwater serves up a performance that pleases listeners of all ages and brings back good old songs, like good old friends. With a repertoire spanning multiple decades, Fitzwater is always ready and willing to take song requests. For more information about Ron Fitzwater please visit https:// ronfitzwatermusician. wordpress.com.

Kid’s Mini Market – Sponsored by The Children’s Playhouse – opportunity for children 13 & younger to bring vegetables & flowers they grow and original art & craft items they make (nothing edible) to sell as young market vendors. Skills in marketing & money management as well as communication & creative development are enhanced by this opportunity for children to make & sell something of their own.



Non-Profit – Massage Therapy – Emily Lindenmuth, LMT & Rob Anderson, LMT of Down to Earth Massage & Wellness will be giving massages for donations that will go toward the Double-Bucks Program.



Donation Station -This charitable component has made the Market an asset to the people of the High Country. Three local hunger relief agencies – Hospitality House, Casting Bread Food Pantry, and Hunger & Health Coalition will be taking donations to help feed those in need with fresh fruits and vegetables from the Market.



Double-Bucks Program – Customers using EBT cards can purchase Beet Buck tokens at the Market Manager’s booth to use to purchase fresh vegetables and meats from most vendors. Thanks to the generous donations Emily Lindenmuth, LMT of Down to Earth Massage + Wellness, the Village Vision Festival, Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture and their community partners, the Markets offers “Double Bucks” up to $20 per week for EBT customers.

