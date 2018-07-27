What’s Happening this Saturday at the Watauga County Farmers’ Market

Published Friday, July 27, 2018 at 9:35 am

Come share the excitement at the Watauga County Farmers’ Market this Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon at Daniel Boone Park, Horn in the West parking lot in Boone.

It was a great day at the Market last Saturday. Chef Robert Back used some beautiful fresh produce from many of the vendors. Chef Back always tries to prepare things that are fairly simple and easy to prepare using the natural flavors of the local products. He will be back will his team Aug. 18 so make sure to visit the Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute tent for ideas, recipes and free samples. Aug. 18 will also be the next Special Event, “Root Veggie Day”. Stay tuned for more details on what the market has planned.

Looking forward to a great Saturday with the Kids Mini Market and Blackberry Jam on the main stage! See you on Saturday!

Live Music

MAIN STAGE– Blackberry Jam – “The future of tradition.” Rising out of the Caldwell Junior Appalachian Musicians Program and taking their name from Lenoir’s annual Blackberry Festival, these six talented musicians seek to carry forth in the rich tradition of music that flourishes in this area. Energetic, enthusiastic, and endearing; Blackberry JAM will warm your hearts and bring smiles to your faces. The musical future here is in good hands.

LOWER STAGE – Ron Fitzwater– a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist with more than 30 years of performance experience. Offering a mix of Folk, Americana, Classic Singer-Songwriter tunes, as well as original material, Fitzwater serves up a performance that pleases listeners of all ages and brings back good old songs, like good old friends. With a repertoire spanning multiple decades, Fitzwater is always ready and willing to take song requests. For more information about Ron Fitzwater please visit https:// ronfitzwatermusician. wordpress.com and see more music from Ron on YouTube.

Kids Mini Market – Sponsored by The Children’s Playhouse – opportunity for children 13 & younger to bring vegetables & flowers they grow and original art & craft items they make (nothing edible) to sell as young market vendors. Skills in marketing & money management as well as communication & creative development are enhanced by this opportunity for children to make & sell something of their own.

Blue Ridge Women In Agriculture (BRWIA) – Dedicated to strengthening the High Country local food system by providing women and their families with resources, education and skills related to sustainable food and agriculture. During the Saturday Market, BRWIA will set up a table promoting the upcoming Garden Tour. Materials will be available for the Farm Tour and passes will be available for purchase along with other BRWIA products such as tote bags, Farm Tour shirts, etc.

Donation Station -This charitable component has made the Market an asset to the people of the High Country. Three local hunger relief agencies – Hospitality House, Casting Bread Food Pantry, and Hunger & Health Coalition will be taking donations to help feed those in need with fresh fruits and vegetables from the Market.

Double Up-Bucks Program – Customers using EBT cards can purchase Beet Buck tokens at the Market Manager’s booth to use to purchase fresh vegetables and meats from most vendors. Thanks to the generous donations Emily Lindenmuth, LMT of Down to Earth Massage + Wellness, the Village Vision Festival, Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture and their community partners, the Markets offers “Double Bucks” up to $30 per week for EBT customers.

Comments

comments