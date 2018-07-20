What’s Happening this Saturday at the Watauga County Farmers’ Market

Published Friday, July 20, 2018 at 9:25 am

Come share the excitement at the Watauga County Farmers’ Market this Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon at Daniel Boone Park, Horn in the West parking lot in Boone.

Happy Friday! July is “peak produce month” at the Market! It’s a terrific time to come by and stock-up on veggies for the week or for the year. Tip – buy veggies such as tomatoes at various stages of ripeness so that you can enjoy them all week as they ripen. It’s also a wonderful time to put veggies away for the winter – canning, freezing, fermenting, pickling, dehydrating – there’s nothing tastier or healthier in December than a pot of delicious vegetable beef soup made with beef and veggies that have been preserved from the Watauga County Farmers Market. There will be some great music on the main stage and a magic show on the lower stage. See you Saturday!



Live Music

MAIN STAGE– Marshall Daniels – a multi-instrumentalist living in the mountains of Boone, NC. After graduating from Appalachian State University in 2009, he began managing a local non-profit events venue that supports sending students all over the world for missions work. Since then he has taken groups of students to Nicaragua and Africa, and each time he returns home with another crazy instrument. World music has always been a passion for him, and you can find him playing any number of his unique instruments at the farmer’s market, church, restaurants, or on the street!

LOWER STAGE – Zion Wilkes Magic Show –

Cooking Demonstration – Chef Robert Back, Chef Instructor-Culinary Arts, Watauga Campus Caldwell Community College, will dazzle everyone with tantalizing delights concocted from fresh local foods.

No Kids Corner this week

Donation Station -This charitable component has made the Market an asset to the people of the High Country. Three local hunger relief agencies – Hospitality House, Casting Bread Food Pantry, and Hunger & Health Coalition will be taking donations to help feed those in need with fresh fruits and vegetables from the Market.

Double Up-Bucks Program – Customers using EBT cards can purchase Beet Buck tokens at the Market Manager’s booth to use to purchase fresh vegetables and meats from most vendors. Thanks to the generous donations Emily Lindenmuth, LMT of Down to Earth Massage + Wellness, the Village Vision Festival, Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture and their community partners, the Markets offers “Double Bucks” up to $30 per week for EBT customers.

Comments

comments