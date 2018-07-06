What’s Happening this Saturday at the Watauga County Farmers’ Market

Published Friday, July 6, 2018 at 9:30 am

Come share the excitement at the Watauga County Farmers’ Market this Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon at Daniel Boone Park, Horn in the West parking lot in Boone.

Hopefully everyone enjoyed their Independence Day here in the High Country. What better way to roll into the weekend than with a trip to the Watauga County Farmers’ Market. As always the market will have the best selection of produce, crafts, sweet treats, coffee, food trucks and more. Looking forward to seeing you there.



Live Music

MAIN STAGE – Redleg Husky – a country, bluegrass, and blues duo based in Asheville, North Carolina. Since its inception in 2012, the band has been performing its unique blend of American music in barrooms, theaters, and festivals throughout the Southeast and beyond.

LOWER STAGE – Paul Orkiszewski – began his campaign for a “ya-ya” for Christmas at five years old, finally managed (not necessarily through ethical/legal channels) to conjure up his first guitar at age 14, and has been playing ever since. When the evenings aren’t too chilly, he can most often be found busking on the streets of Blowing Rock, exorcising ghosts of music school and tuxedo-concerts past. Paul plays an assortment of classical, Brazilian, and jazz standards and is available for any event or occasion where you think: “You know, this needs a classical guitarist”. For more information, contact details and a phonetic pronunciation of his surname at https://sites.google.com/site/ paulorkiszewski/ , or call 828-964-8820.

No Cooking Demonstration this week

Kids Mini Market – Sponsored by The Children’s Playhouse – opportunity for children 13 & younger to bring vegetables & flowers they grow and original art & craft items they make (nothing edible) to sell as young market vendors. Skills in marketing & money management as well as communication & creative development are enhanced by this opportunity for children to make & sell something of their own.

Donation Station -This charitable component has made the Market an asset to the people of the High Country. Three local hunger relief agencies – Hospitality House, Casting Bread Food Pantry, and Hunger & Health Coalition will be taking donations to help feed those in need with fresh fruits and vegetables from the Market.

Double Up-Bucks Program – Customers using EBT cards can purchase Beet Buck tokens at the Market Manager’s booth to use to purchase fresh vegetables and meats from most vendors. Thanks to the generous donations Emily Lindenmuth, LMT of Down to Earth Massage + Wellness, the Village Vision Festival, Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture and their community partners, the Markets offers “Double Bucks” up to $30 per week for EBT customers.

