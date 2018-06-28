What’s Happening this Saturday at the Watauga County Farmers’ Market

Published Thursday, June 28, 2018 at 3:46 pm

Come share the excitement at the Watauga County Farmers’ Market this Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon at Daniel Boone Park, Horn in the West parking lot in Boone.

From market manager Michelle Slaton: “It’s Flower and Honey Day at the Market this week. We are so excited so you will have to please excuse the pun but our Market Busy Bees have been working on some awesome activities! There’s going to be some educational tables, kids activities, facepainting, a photo booth, and a Market scavenger hunt! The Swing Guitars are back on our Main Stage and our vendors are coming with all of your summer favorites for your upcoming July 4th festivities! It’s going to be a beautiful Saturday in the High Country. See you all at the Market!”



Live Music

MAINSTAGE– Swing Guitars – “Boone’s own gypsy band”, the ever-popular performing swing, jazz manouche, bebop, Brazilian jazz, funk, and much more.

LOWER STAGE – Michaela Gibson – a wonderful Boone violinist

No Cooking Demonstration this week

Kids Corner – Sponsored by The Children’s Playhouse

Blue Ridge Women In Agriculture (BRWIA) – dedicated to strengthening the High Country local food system by providing women and their families with resources, education and skills related to sustainable food and agriculture.

Massage Therapy with – Emily Lindenmuth, LMT & Rob Anderson, LMT of Down to Earth Massage & Wellness will be giving massages for donations that will go toward the Double-Bucks Program.

Donation Station -This charitable component has made the Market an asset to the people of the High Country. Three local hunger relief agencies – Hospitality House, Casting Bread Food Pantry, and Hunger & Health Coalition will be taking donations to help feed those in need with fresh fruits and vegetables from the Market.

Double-Bucks Program – Customers using EBT cards can purchase Beet Buck tokens at the Market Manager’s booth to use to purchase fresh vegetables and meats from most vendors. Thanks to the generous donations Emily Lindenmuth, LMT of Down to Earth Massage + Wellness, the Village Vision Festival, Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture and their community partners, the Markets offers “Double Bucks” up to $30 per week for EBT customers.

Comments

comments