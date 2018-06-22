What’s Happening this Saturday at the Watauga County Farmers’ Market

Published Friday, June 22, 2018 at 9:34 am

Come share the excitement at the Watauga County Farmers’ Market this Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon at Daniel Boone Park, Horn in the West parking lot in Boone.

It’s been a scorcher this week but Saturday morning looks like perfect outdoor shopping weather at the optimal temperature of 76 degrees. This week, the farmers’ market is excited to have the Cane Mill Road band performing on the main stage, along with the Kids Mini Market and other fabulous live music! Can’t say it enough but the Watauga County Farmers’ Market is the place to be on Saturday mornings. You don’t want to miss it so see you Saturday!



Live Music

MAIN STAGE– Cane Mill Road – Billboard-charting artists Cane Mill Road grew up just down the road from Doc Watson in Deep Gap, North Carolina. Honoring the past the band strikes a balance between preserving the bluegrass mountain sound they were raised on and boldly rocking progressive interpretations of that same sound tackling not only complex original music, but classic covers of the Beatles, Dylan, and more.

LOWER STAGE – Jimmy Pineda – a local Boone musician that brings new life into his covers of obscure classics and overlooked recent releases, with his relaxed vocal and acoustic guitar style. His eclectic selections focus on songs with moving lyrics ranging from Jackson Browne, Robert Plant and Allison Krauss, to Ray LaMontagne—all performed in the tradition of the singer songwriters that wrote them. Google: Jimmy Pineda Music Boone NC.

No Cooking Demonstration this week

Kids Mini Market – Sponsored by The Children’s Playhouse – opportunity for children 13 & younger to bring vegetables & flowers they grow and original art & craft items they make (nothing edible) to sell as young market vendors. Skills in marketing and money management as well as communication & creative development are enhanced by this opportunity for children to make & sell something of their own.

Appalachian Voices – a regional, environmental non-profit who will be distributing information on various environmental issues, especially related to the importance of energy efficiency for the environment and economy, and also sharing of local resources.

Donation Station -This charitable component has made the Market an asset to the people of the High Country. Three local hunger relief agencies – Hospitality House, Casting Bread Food Pantry, and Hunger & Health Coalition will be taking donations to help feed those in need with fresh fruits and vegetables from the Market.

Double-Bucks Program – Customers using EBT cards can purchase Beet Buck tokens at the Market Manager’s booth to use to purchase fresh vegetables and meats from most vendors. Thanks to the generous donations Emily Lindenmuth, LMT of Down to Earth Massage + Wellness, the Village Vision Festival, Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture and their community partners, the Markets offers “Double Bucks” up to $30 per week for EBT customers.

Comments

comments