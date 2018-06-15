What’s Happening this Saturday at the Watauga County Farmers’ Market

Published Friday, June 15, 2018 at 9:58 am

Come share the excitement at the Watauga County Farmers’ Market

· Open 8am until 12pm (noon)

· Daniel Boone Park, Horn in the West parking lot in Boone.

· Home to the sounds, smells, tastes, and friendly neighbors of the High Country.



From Market Manager Michelle Slaton: “It was the most amazing thing. All week I couldn’t help but hear from every father I spoke to that the thing he wanted most this Father’s Day was to go the Watauga County Farmers’ Market. Well you definitely don’t want to disappoint your dad do you? So we’ll see you Saturday! There is so much great stuff happening this weekend you will not want to miss it.”



Live Music

MAIN STAGE– Mountain Laurels – a band of women on winds and strings. The founding members came together in 2009 and include Rhonda Lorence on violin, Connie Woolard on hammered dulcimer and Elaine Gray on guitar. This group will get your feet tapping to a Irish jig and then sweep you away with an enchanting waltz. The Mountain Laurels have produced two CD’s that enjoy ongoing airplay on Pandora’s Celtic channel. Edge of the Dance(2015) calls on the Celtic roots of Appalachian music and provided the band with inspiration to coin their musical genre’ here forth as Celtilachian. Highland Bloom (2012) captures the feel of modern Appalachian roots music and explores this group’s subtle and varied musical influences from traditional Irish music to contemporary folk. The group is currently working on their third CD, Overlook Ahead that features original tunes written about Blue Ridge Parkway overlooks in the Boone area

LOWER STAGE – Paul Orkiszewski – began his campaign for a “ya-ya” for Christmas at five years old, finally managed (not necessarily through ethical/legal channels) to conjure up his first guitar at age 14, and has been playing ever since. When the evenings aren’t too chilly, he can most often be found busking on the streets of Blowing Rock, exorcising ghosts of music school and tuxedo-concerts past. Paul plays an assortment of classical, Brazilian, and jazz standards and is available for any event or occasion where you think: “You know, this needs a classical guitarist”.

Cooking Demonstration with Chef Back

AGE (Age, Growth, and Experience Labs at ASU) – promotes research and collecting contact information from people willing to participate in their research. Will have activities for young children such as craft of coloring page.

Donation Station -This charitable component has made the Market an asset to the people of the High Country. Three local hunger relief agencies – Hospitality House, Casting Bread Food Pantry, and Hunger & Health Coalition will be taking donations to help feed those in need with fresh fruits and vegetables from the Market.

Double-Bucks Program – Customers using EBT cards can purchase Beet Buck tokens at the Market Manager’s booth to use to purchase fresh vegetables and meats from most vendors. Thanks to the generous donations Emily Lindenmuth, LMT of Down to Earth Massage + Wellness, the Village Vision Festival, Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture and their community partners, the Markets offers “Double Bucks” up to $20 per week for EBT customers.

