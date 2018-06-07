What’s Happening this Saturday at the Watauga County Farmers’ Market

Published Thursday, June 7, 2018 at 1:42 pm

After so much rain it has been a beautiful week. What better way to start your Saturday off than to come on out to the Watauga County Farmers’ Market and see what’s on offer. There will be some great live music and the Kids’ Corner will be here.

With Summer looking like it’s finally ready to arrive its time to wipe the condensation of your grill, grab your gardening gloves and enjoy the beauty of the High Country. Come by Saturday and gather your supplies!

There will be a pair of bands playing live throughout the morning.

Main State– Jest Country – offers a variety of bluegrass, country, gospel, folk, and even some (grassed up) classic and southern rock tunes. If it feels right, we do it!Sandy sings extraordinary lead and backup vocals while providing a solid foundation with her bass playing. Mike sings lead and harmony while providing banjo, dobro, or guitar rhythm and lead.

Lower Stage – Lowell Cooke

Donation Station – This charitable component has made the Market an asset to the people of the High Country. Three local hunger relief agencies – Hospitality House, Casting Bread Food Pantry, and Hunger & Health Coalition will be taking donations to help feed those in need with fresh fruits and vegetables from the Market.

Double-Bucks Program – Customers using EBT cards can purchase Beet Buck tokens at the Market Manager’s booth to use to purchase fresh vegetables and meats from most vendors. Thanks to the generous donations Emily Lindenmuth, LMT of Down to Earth Massage + Wellness, the Village Vision Festival, Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture and their community partners, the Markets offers “Double Bucks” up to $20 per week for EBT customers.

There will also be a Kids Mini Market this Saturday.

No Cooking Demonstration this week.

Comments

comments