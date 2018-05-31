What’s Happening this Saturday at the Watauga County Farmers’ Market

Published Thursday, May 31, 2018 at 2:07 pm

Come share the excitement at the Watauga County Farmers’ Market this Saturday, June 2, from 8 a.m. until noon.

Henry Wadsworth Longfellow wrote, “Into Each Life Some Rain Must Fall”. Surely he must have been from around here!

Market manager Michelle Slaton: “I was beyond impressed with the tenacity and endurance of our customers last week who braved the sudden rainstorm with umbrellas and rain jackets and kept on with their shopping until the Market closed. We are blessed to have such wonderful and determined shoppers. Come on out this Saturday and see what our vendors have as we inch towards Summer. We’ve got two great bands this Saturday and our vendors always offer outstanding Produce and Product.”

The Watauga County Farmers’ Market will once again have two bands playing throughout the morning.

MAIN STAGE– The Worthless Son-in-Laws- back by popular demand, this local group from Boone, formed in early 2004, perform an amalgamation of southern indie-rock and Americana. Featuring song writers and performers Jimmy Davidson and Rob Brown, this group always livens up the Market with their energy, musical talent, and diverse repertoire.

LOWER STAGE – Jest Country – offers a variety of bluegrass, country, gospel, folk, and even some (grassed up) classic and southern rock tunes. If it feels right, we do it!Sandy sings extraordinary lead and backup vocals while providing a solid foundation with her bass playing. Mike sings lead and harmony while providing banjo, dobro, or guitar rhythm and lead.

Non-Profit – Massage Therapy – Emily Lindenmuth, LMT & Rob Anderson, LMT of Down to Earth Massage & Wellness will be giving massages for donations that will go toward the Double-Bucks Program.



Donation Station -This charitable component has made the Market an asset to the people of the High Country. Three local hunger relief agencies – Hospitality House, Casting Bread Food Pantry, and Hunger & Health Coalition will be taking donations to help feed those in need with fresh fruits and vegetables from the Market.

Pancakes in the Park – A fundraiser for Rolling Academy, a 2-week leadership development program of Mountain Alliance for high school students in Watauga County with focuses on community, environmental awareness, communication, service, craftsmanship, and adventure. The program travels to different locations in the United States each year (students do not know where they are going until they depart) and all proceeds from the Pancakes in the Park event will go towards the cost of this trip and to help make it more accessible to all students regardless of means.

Double-Bucks Program – Customers using EBT cards can purchase Beet Buck tokens at the Market Manager’s booth to use to purchase fresh vegetables and meats from most vendors. Thanks to the generous donations Emily Lindenmuth, LMT of Down to Earth Massage + Wellness, the Village Vision Festival, Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture and their community partners, the Markets offers “Double Bucks” up to $20 per week for EBT customers.

No cooking demonstration or Kid’s Mini Market this week.

