What’s Happening This Saturday at the Watauga County Farmers’ Market

Come share the excitement at the Watauga County Farmers’ Market this Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon at Daniel Boone Park, Horn in the West parking lot in Boone.

From market manager Michelle Slaton: “As I write this I can help but notice that it is raining yet again. However come this Saturday it will be a beautiful and sunny Fall day. The forecast called it “seasonably cool” which means it’s finally “SWEATER WEATHER”! So pull out your favorite Fall sweater, grab your grocery list and head out to the Market for all your seasonal favorites. We have Jest Country performing on the Main Stage, our Kid’s Market and plenty more. Also next week we will be welcoming back Chef Back for his sorely missed cooking demonstrations. Looking forward to seeing you at the Market!”

MAIN STAGE– Jest Country – “We are primarily a traditional bluegrass band but also play bluegrass gospel, old country, and even some old classic rock. We normally have 5 members…bass, banjo, dobro, mandolin, and rhythm guitar, but only 4 members will be playing Saturday. The regular members are Sandra Wyatt Johnson, Mike Little, Jim Green, Frank White, and Fred Hogue, but several associate members also help us out in a pinch. They are Roger Mullis (from the Alibi Band), Joe Clayton, and Dan Davis. We regularly perform at the Log House Restaurant on the Backstreet in West Jefferson, NC, every Thursday and Friday from 5:30 – 8:00 PM. We will also be performing at the Todd, NC, fall festival on October 13th at 3:00 PM. We appreciate your support and look forward to entertaining at this outstanding community event! We really enjoyed playing for the Farmer’s Market earlier in the year!”

Kid’s Mini Market – Sponsored by The Children’s Playhouse – opportunity for children 13 & younger to bring vegetables & flowers they grow and original art & craft items they make (nothing edible) to sell as young market vendors. Skills in marketing & money management as well as communication & creative development are enhanced by this opportunity for children to make & sell something of their own.

Donation Station -This charitable component has made the Market an asset to the people of the High Country. Three local hunger relief agencies – Hospitality House, Casting Bread Food Pantry, and Hunger & Health Coalition will be taking donations to help feed those in need with fresh fruits and vegetables from the Market.

Double Up-Bucks Program – Customers using EBT cards can purchase Beet Buck tokens at the Market Manager’s booth to use to purchase fresh vegetables and meats from most vendors. Thanks to the generous donations Emily Lindenmuth, LMT of Down to Earth Massage + Wellness, the Village Vision Festival, Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture and their community partners, the Markets offers “Double Bucks” up to $30 per week for EBT customers.

