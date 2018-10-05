What’s Happening This Saturday at the Watauga County Farmers’ Market

Published Friday, October 5, 2018 at 10:25 am

Come share the excitement at the Watauga County Farmers’ Market this Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon at Daniel Boone Park, Horn in the West parking lot in Boone.

It’s Harvest Day at the Market! The Children’s Playhouse will be providing awesome activities for the whole family. Come out and churn some Butter, try your hand at Apple peeling, and show your grit at Corn grinding. There will be plenty of beautiful Fall produce for you including some amazing pumpkins ready to decorate your porch and bake pie with. See you Saturday.

MAIN Stage – Jest Country – Primarily a traditional bluegrass band but also play bluegrass gospel, old country, and even some old classic rock. Jest Country normally has five members…bass, banjo, dobro, mandolin, and rhythm guitar, but only four members will be playing Saturday. The regular members are Sandra Wyatt Johnson, Mike Little, Jim Green, Frank White, and Fred Hogue, but several associate members also help out in a pinch. They are Roger Mullis (from the Alibi Band), Joe Clayton, and Dan Davis. Jest Country regularly performs at the Log House Restaurant on the Backstreet in West Jefferson every Thursday and Friday from 5:30 – 8:00 PM. The band will also be performing at the Todd Fall Festival on October 13 at 3 p.m. The band appreciates your support and look forward to entertaining at this outstanding community event!

LOWER STAGE – Lowell Cooke – Offering a mix of Folk, Americana, and Light Rock

Playhouse Activities – Sponsored by The Children’s Playhouse – Harvest Day- Churning Butter, Apple Peeling, Corn Grinding

Donation Station -This charitable component has made the Market an asset to the people of the High Country. Three local hunger relief agencies – Hospitality House, Casting Bread Food Pantry, and Hunger & Health Coalition will be taking donations to help feed those in need with fresh fruits and vegetables from the Market.

Double Up-Bucks Program – Customers using EBT cards can purchase Beet Buck tokens at the Market Manager’s booth to use to purchase fresh vegetables and meats from most vendors. Thanks to the generous donations Emily Lindenmuth, LMT of Down to Earth Massage + Wellness, the Village Vision Festival, Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture and their community partners, the Markets offers “Double Bucks” up to $30 per week for EBT customers.

