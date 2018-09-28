What’s Happening This Saturday at the Watauga County Farmers’ Market

Published Friday, September 28, 2018 at 4:50 pm

Come share the excitement at the Watauga County Farmers’ Market this Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon at Daniel Boone Park, Horn in the West parking lot in Boone.

From Market Manager, Michelle Slaton: “Checking the weather for this weeks newsletter I was excited to see 72 and sunny! There is starting to be the beginnings of that cool nip in the air so don’t let this beautiful Saturday pass you by. Grab your grocery bags and list and come out to the Watauga County Farmers’ Market. Sample some pasta, cheese, chocolate, pastries, pizza and more. Stock up on your meat and veggies and check out some awesome music. See you Saturday!”

MAIN STAGE– The Grit Lickers – Julie Chiles and Zeb Gambill also known as The Grit Lickers, play old-time and bluegrass and met while attending ASU. They teach fiddle, guitar and banjo for the JAM (Junior Appalachian Musicians) program in Boone. They regularly play around the area and are available for weddings and other events. Find out more at juliechiles.com

LOWER STAGE – Paul Orkiszewski– began his campaign for a “ya-ya” for Christmas at five years old, finally managed (not necessarily through ethical/legal channels) to conjure up his first guitar at age 14, and has been playing ever since. When the evenings aren’t too chilly, he can most often be found busking on the streets of Blowing Rock, exorcising ghosts of music school and tuxedo-concerts past. Paul plays an assortment of classical, Brazilian, and jazz standards and is available for any event or occasion where you think: “You know, this needs a classical guitarist”

Playhouse Activities – Sponsored by The Children’s Playhouse

Massage Therapy – Emily Lindenmuth, LMT & Rob Anderson, LMT of Down to Earth Massage & Wellness will be giving massages for donations that will go toward the Double-Bucks Program.

Donation Station -This charitable component has made the Market an asset to the people of the High Country. Three local hunger relief agencies – Hospitality House, Casting Bread Food Pantry, and Hunger & Health Coalition will be taking donations to help feed those in need with fresh fruits and vegetables from the Market.

Double Up-Bucks Program – Customers using EBT cards can purchase Beet Buck tokens at the Market Manager’s booth to use to purchase fresh vegetables and meats from most vendors. Thanks to the generous donations Emily Lindenmuth, LMT of Down to Earth Massage + Wellness, the Village Vision Festival, Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture and their community partners, the Markets offers “Double Bucks” up to $30 per week for EBT customers.

Comments

comments