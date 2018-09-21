What’s Happening This Saturday at the Watauga County Farmers’ Market

Published Friday, September 21, 2018 at 11:21 am

Come share the excitement at the Watauga County Farmers’ Market this Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon at Daniel Boone Park, Horn in the West parking lot in Boone.

It was quite the week. Hopefully everyone survived the rain and is ready to get back to business as usual. Fall is already around the corner and there is beautiful produce for you. The farmers’ market will have Kale, Ginger, Potatoes, Pumpkins, and so much more.

It’s never to early to start scouting for gifts for the coming holiday season. Come shop for one-of-a-kind art work, pottery, jewelry, photos, flower arrangements, and crafts made by highly skilled artisans. While shopping enjoy mouthwatering pizza, amazing biscuits, scrumptious baked goods, and an outstanding cup of gourmet coffee while enjoying great music. Come join the fun this Saturday!

Live Music

Main Stage – Sound Traveler (Bob and Patty Tatum) – a full-time professional acoustic music duo based in Avery County, North Carolina from May through October that combines energy and a wide variety of instruments, including guitar, trumpet, bass, concertina, banjo, percussion, harmonica, and lead/harmony vocals, to create feel-good acoustic music in different genres (classic rock/pop/country covers, light jazz, classy standards, folk, Americana, originals, etc.). With almost 1800 shows and counting since 2010, Sound Traveler tours regularly throughout the southeastern USA and has also performed in Japan and Costa Rica. Sound Traveler has released two CDs of all-original music, and one of their songs is featured on the current “Music in the Mountains Vol. 2” compilation CD sponsored by Hunger & Health Coalition.

Kid’s Mini Market – Sponsored by The Children’s Playhouse – opportunity for children 13 & younger to bring vegetables & flowers they grow and original art & craft items they make (nothing edible) to sell as young market vendors. Skills in marketing & money management as well as communication & creative development are enhanced by this opportunity for children to make & sell something of their own.

Non Profit – AGE (Aging, Growth, and Experience Labs at ASU) – promotes research and collecting contact information from people willing to participate in their research. Will have activities for young children such as craft of coloring page.

Donation Station -This charitable component has made the Market an asset to the people of the High Country. Three local hunger relief agencies – Hospitality House, Casting Bread Food Pantry, and Hunger & Health Coalition will be taking donations to help feed those in need with fresh fruits and vegetables from the Market.

Double Up-Bucks Program – Customers using EBT cards can purchase Beet Buck tokens at the Market Manager’s booth to use to purchase fresh vegetables and meats from most vendors. Thanks to the generous donations Emily Lindenmuth, LMT of Down to Earth Massage + Wellness, the Village Vision Festival, Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture and their community partners, the Markets offers “Double Bucks” up to $30 per week for EBT customers.

