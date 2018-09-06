What’s Happening This Saturday at the Watauga County Farmers’ Market

Published Thursday, September 6, 2018 at 2:01 pm

Come share the excitement at the Watauga County Farmers’ Market this Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon at Daniel Boone Park, Horn in the West parking lot in Boone.

It’s going to be a great Saturday! Root Veggie Day is sure to be a great time. There will also be some great music, as well as the Kid’s Mini Market activities. Fall produce is starting to arrive. Stop by and stock up!

MAIN STAGE – St. Strings – Kathleen and Anissa Burnett are local sisters who grew up through the Junior Appalachian Musicians Program playing Oldtime and Roots music, being a part of local oldtime band Strictly Strings band as well ,who plays all over the tri state region and beyond. Both girls are pursuing a Bluegrass/Oldtime/Celtic/ Country Music degree from East Tennessee State University, and are multi instrumentalists. They enjoy harmonizing and complementing each other in their vocals and their playing, and participate in many different local events as a duo, as well as with their three bands, Strictly Strings, The Burnett Sisters (with younger siblings Anneli and Sophia) and the ETSU Ramblers.

LOWER STAGE – Ron Fitzwater – a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist with more than 30 years of performance experience. Offering a mix of Folk, Americana, Classic Singer-Songwriter tunes, as well as original material, Fitzwater serves up a performance that pleases listeners of all ages and brings back good old songs, like good old friends. With a repertoire spanning multiple decades, Fitzwater is always ready and willing to take song requests.

Root Veggie Day – Join us for a day of groovin’ to the BEET of the ROOT VEGGIE! We will be celebrating Roots with activities for kids, adults and adult kids including: The popular crowd pleaser: A costume photo booth! Face Painting, Root Veggie Games, Root Veggie Snacks and Recipes.

Kid’s Mini Market – Sponsored by The Children’s Playhouse – opportunity for children 13 & younger to bring vegetables & flowers they grow and original art & craft items they make (nothing edible) to sell as young market vendors. Skills in marketing & money management as well as communication & creative development are enhanced by this opportunity for children to make & sell something of their own.

Massage Therapy – Emily Lindenmuth, LMT & Rob Anderson, LMT of Down to Earth Massage & Wellness will be giving massages for donations that will go toward the Double-Bucks Program.

Donation Station -This charitable component has made the Market an asset to the people of the High Country. Three local hunger relief agencies – Hospitality House, Casting Bread Food Pantry, and Hunger & Health Coalition will be taking donations to help feed those in need with fresh fruits and vegetables from the Market.

Double Up-Bucks Program – Customers using EBT cards can purchase Beet Buck tokens at the Market Manager’s booth to use to purchase fresh vegetables and meats from most vendors. Thanks to the generous donations Emily Lindenmuth, LMT of Down to Earth Massage + Wellness, the Village Vision Festival, Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture and their community partners, the Markets offers “Double Bucks” up to $30 per week for EBT customers.

