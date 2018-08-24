What’s Happening this Saturday at the Watauga County Farmers’ Market

Published Friday, August 24, 2018 at 11:11 am

Come share the excitement at the Watauga County Farmers’ Market this Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon at Daniel Boone Park, Horn in the West parking lot in Boone.

It promises to be a beautiful Saturday which is tremendously exciting! There will be tomatoes of all sorts: Cherokee Purple and Margot, Sungold cherry tomatoes, Beefsteak and German Johnson. Beautiful Leeks, Peppers, Herbs and much more.

Also remember to mark your calendars for Root Veggie Day which is coming up on September 8. Come to the farmers’market for a day of groovin’ to the BEET of the ROOT VEGGIE! The market will be celebrating Roots with activities for kids, adults and adult kids including the popular crowd pleaser: A costume photo booth! Face Painting, Root Veggie Games, Root Veggie Snacks and Recipes.

See you this Saturday!

Live Music

MAIN STAGE – Swing Guitars – Boone’s own gypsy band”, the ever-popular performing swing, jazz manouche, bebop, Brazilian jazz, funk, and much more.

LOWER STAGE – Paul Orkiszewski – began his campaign for a “ya-ya” for Christmas at five years old, finally managed (not necessarily through ethical/legal channels) to conjure up his first guitar at age 14, and has been playing ever since. When the evenings aren’t too chilly, he can most often be found busking on the streets of Blowing Rock, exorcising ghosts of music school and tuxedo-concerts past. Paul plays an assortment of classical, Brazilian, and jazz standards and is available for any event or occasion where you think: “You know, this needs a classical guitarist”

Kids Mini Market – Sponsored by The Children’s Playhouse – opportunity for children 13 & younger to bring vegetables & flowers they grow and original art & craft items they make (nothing edible) to sell as young market vendors. Skills in marketing & money management as well as communication & creative development are enhanced by this opportunity for children to make & sell something of their own

Massage Therapy – Emily Lindenmuth, LMT & Rob Anderson, LMT of Down to Earth Massage & Wellness will be giving massages for donations that will go toward the Double-Bucks Program.

Donation Station – This charitable component has made the Market an asset to the people of the High Country. Three local hunger relief agencies – Hospitality House, Casting Bread Food Pantry, and Hunger & Health Coalition will be taking donations to help feed those in need with fresh fruits and vegetables from the Market.

Double Up-Bucks Program – Customers using EBT cards can purchase Beet Buck tokens at the Market Manager’s booth to use to purchase fresh vegetables and meats from most vendors. Thanks to the generous donations Emily Lindenmuth, LMT of Down to Earth Massage + Wellness, the Village Vision Festival, Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture and their community partners, the Markets offers “Double Bucks” up to $30 per week for EBT customers.

