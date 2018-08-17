What’s Happening this Saturday at the Watauga County Farmers’ Market

Published Friday, August 17, 2018 at 9:30 am

Come share the excitement at the Watauga County Farmers’ Market this Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon at Daniel Boone Park, Horn in the West parking lot in Boone.

It’s nearly the weekend! That means it’s time to get your shopping list together for Saturday morning at the Watauga County Farmers Market. Did you know that while shopping with local farms benefits small local businesses and our economy, it also benefits your social life? While people have an average of one to two social interactions at a grocery store, farmers market shoppers have an average of 15-20 social interactions when shopping. We can all build relationships with our farmers as well as other community members.

And of course farmers market food is delicious and nutritious. Did you know that most food eaten in the US travels approximately 1,500 miles to reach grocery store shelves? Local food is harvested the week of, sometimes the day of market and travels less than 50 miles to reach your plate. Not having to endure so many miles and travel days, local farm food is harvested fresh and ripe when it has the best nutritional value and most flavor! Come down to the farmers’ market on Saturday and stock up on fresh groceries for the week.

This week’s music

MAIN STAGE– Cane Mill Road – Billboard-charting artists Cane Mill Road grew up just down the road from Doc Watson in Deep Gap, North Carolina. Honoring the past the band strikes a balance between preserving the bluegrass mountain sound they were raised on and boldly rocking progressive interpretations of that same sound tackling not only complex original music, but classic covers of the Beatles, Dylan, and more.

LOWER STAGE – Dashboard Hula Boys – Play an eclectic mix of Americana tinged music with traces of blues, rock, bluegrass, hula-billy and pop standards along with some original songs. With Bob White on bass, Tom Whyte on ukulele, harmonica and tenor banjo, and Ed Midgett on guitar, their tight three-part vocal harmonies plus an abundance of fun makes for enjoyable entertainment. The Dashboard Hula Boys have been playing together for over 25-years and have played extensively throughout the region. They are currently working on their second CD.

No Kids Market this week

Donation Station – This charitable component has made the Market an asset to the people of the High Country. Three local hunger relief agencies – Hospitality House, Casting Bread Food Pantry, and Hunger & Health Coalition will be taking donations to help feed those in need with fresh fruits and vegetables from the Market.

Double Up-Bucks Program – Customers using EBT cards can purchase Beet Buck tokens at the Market Manager’s booth to use to purchase fresh vegetables and meats from most vendors. Thanks to the generous donations Emily Lindenmuth, LMT of Down to Earth Massage + Wellness, the Village Vision Festival, Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture and their community partners, the Markets offers “Double Bucks” up to $30 per week for EBT customers.

