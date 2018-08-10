What’s Happening this Saturday at the Watauga County Farmers’ Market

Published Friday, August 10, 2018 at 9:31 am

Come share the excitement at the Watauga County Farmers’ Market this Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon at Daniel Boone Park, Horn in the West parking lot in Boone.

Saturday will be a terrific time have fun at the Market and get your fresh local vegetables, fruits, and meats plenty of wonderful summer goodies.

MAINSTAGE– Sound Traveler (Bob and Patty Tatum) – a full-time professional acoustic music duo based in Avery County, North Carolina from May through October that combines energy and a wide variety of instruments, including guitar, trumpet, bass, concertina, banjo, percussion, harmonica, and lead/harmony vocals, to create feel-good acoustic music in different genres (classic rock/pop/country covers, light jazz, classy standards, folk, Americana, originals, etc.). With almost 1800 shows and counting since 2010, Sound Traveler tours regularly throughout the southeastern USA and has also performed in Japan and Costa Rica. Sound Traveler has released two CDs of all-original music, and one of their songs is featured on the current “Music in the Mountains Vol. 2” compilation CD sponsored by Hunger & Health Coalition. For more information, including audio/video links and photos, please visit www.soundtravelerband. com .

LOWER STAGE – Lowell Cooke – Offering a mix of Folk, Americana, and Light Rock

Kids Mini-Market – Sponsored by The Children’s Playhouse – opportunity for children 13 and younger to bring vegetables & flowers they grow and original art and craft items they make (nothing edible) to sell as young market vendors. Skills in marketing & money management as well as communication & creative development are enhanced by this opportunity for children to make & sell something of their own.

Donation Station -This charitable component has made the Market an asset to the people of the High Country. Three local hunger relief agencies – Hospitality House, Casting Bread Food Pantry, and Hunger & Health Coalition will be taking donations to help feed those in need with fresh fruits and vegetables from the Market.

Double Up-Bucks Program – Customers using EBT cards can purchase Beet Buck tokens at the Market Manager’s booth to use to purchase fresh vegetables and meats from most vendors. Thanks to the generous donations Emily Lindenmuth, LMT of Down to Earth Massage + Wellness, the Village Vision Festival, Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture and their community partners, the Markets offers “Double Bucks” up to $30 per week for EBT customers.

