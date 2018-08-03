What’s Happening this Saturday at the Watauga County Farmers’ Market

Published Friday, August 3, 2018 at 10:41 am

Come share the excitement at the Watauga County Farmers’ Market this Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon at Daniel Boone Park, Horn in the West parking lot in Boone.

Saturday mornings at the Market continues to be “the place to be in the High Country” to see old friends, meet new people, drink gourmet coffee, enjoy breakfast (pizza, muffins, and baked goods), listen to great musicians, eat a popsicle, sip a lemonade, and most importantly purchase wonderful vegetables, gmo-free pasture raised meats, free-range eggs, fruits, honey, pasta, popcorn, unique artwork, soaps, and essential oils. Come one, come all, there’s something for everyone of all ages! Looking forward to a great Saturday with the Mountain Laurels on the Main Stage, Massage Therapy with Emily Lindenmuth and Rob Anderson, and In/Visible Theatre.

MAIN STAGE– Mountain Laurels – a band of women on winds and strings. The founding members came together in 2009 and include Rhonda Lorence on violin, Connie Woolard on hammered dulcimer and Elaine Gray on guitar. This group will get your feet tapping to a Irish jig and then sweep you away with an enchanting waltz. The Mountain Laurels have produced two CD’s that enjoy ongoing airplay on Pandora’s Celtic channel. Edge of the Dance(2015) calls on the Celtic roots of Appalachian music and provided the band with inspiration to coin their musical genre’ here forth as Celtilachian. Highland Bloom (2012) captures the feel of modern Appalachian roots music and explores this group’s subtle and varied musical influences from traditional Irish music to contemporary folk. The group is currently working on their third CD, Overlook Ahead that features original tunes written about Blue Ridge Parkway overlooks in the Boone area.

LOWER STAGE – Ron Fitzwater– a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist with more than 30 years of performance experience. Offering a mix of Folk, Americana, Classic Singer-Songwriter tunes, as well as original material, Fitzwater serves up a performance that pleases listeners of all ages and brings back good old songs, like good old friends. With a repertoire spanning multiple decades, Fitzwater is always ready and willing to take song requests. For more information about Ron Fitzwater please visit https:// ronfitzwatermusician. wordpress.com and see more music from Ron on YouTube.

Kids Corner – Playhouse Activities

In/Visible Theatre – Boone’s non-profit professional theatre. We produce work that challenges audiences to see, hear, and experience the world in new ways. In/Visible Theatre encourages people to try on new perspectives through the arts, and be part of creating a more introspective, empathetic, engaged populace. We have our 2nd annual BOLO Fest coming up (the Boone Solo Performance Fest) on 9/7, 9/8, and 9/9. This is the High Country’s only fringe theatre fest! Come out and see solo performers in innovative pieces in downtown Boone venues in this celebration of independent theatre artists. www.invisibletheatrenc.org.

Massage Therapy – Emily Lindenmuth, LMT & Rob Anderson, LMT of Down to Earth Massage & Wellness will be giving massages for donations that will go toward the Double-Bucks Program.

Donation Station – This charitable component has made the Market an asset to the people of the High Country. Three local hunger relief agencies – Hospitality House, Casting Bread Food Pantry, and Hunger & Health Coalition will be taking donations to help feed those in need with fresh fruits and vegetables from the Market.

Double Up-Bucks Program – Customers using EBT cards can purchase Beet Buck tokens at the Market Manager’s booth to use to purchase fresh vegetables and meats from most vendors. Thanks to the generous donations Emily Lindenmuth, LMT of Down to Earth Massage + Wellness, the Village Vision Festival, Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture and their community partners, the Markets offers “Double Bucks” up to $30 per week for EBT customers.

