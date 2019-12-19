Western Youth Network Receives Grant for Avery County to Focus on Primary Prevention

Published Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 10:33 am

Western Youth Network (WYN) has been selected to receive the “Strategic Prevention Framework – Partnerships for Success” grant which will allow for the implementation of evidence-based primary prevention strategies related to underage drinking and electronic-cigarette use in Avery County.

Western Youth Network is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization serving a five-county catchment area in the High Country of North Carolina. For nearly 35 years, WYN has been providing youth and communities with safety, skills, and support through the implementation of evidence-based programs and services. WYN currently implements after-school and summer programming, mentoring, high school advocacy, and community health initiatives.

With this funding, WYN will be able to advance efforts to prevent/reduce underage drinking and electronic-cigarette/vaping use by youth ages 9 to 20 years old. Working collaboratively with community partners to improve overall health, WYN hopes to increase the capacity of Avery County to achieve the following: address youth substance use (specifically underage drinking and electronic cigarettes/vaping); improve social connectedness; reduce health disparities; and reduce the negative impacts of alcohol and drug-related consequences within the community.

According to the NC Youth Tobacco Survey, high schooler’s use of e-cigarettes in Western North Carolina was 19.5% compared to 16.9% for the state as a whole. Additionally, according to the SAMHSA (Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Administration) NC State Report on underage drinking prevention and enforcement, youth ages 12-20 reported past month consumption of alcohol at a rate of 15.40%.

Gretchen Summerville, Director of Community Health Initiatives for Western Youth Network, stated, “We are thrilled for this new opportunity to strengthen our partnerships and capacity in Avery County. This grant award will provide additional resources to collect data, and to plan and implement environmental strategies to prevent youth substance use and the contributing social determinants of health, while also focusing on community health equity. We are grateful to have an Avery County native leading this project and to announce the mid-January opening of a new satellite office location at Sugarfoot Shops, 2953 Tynecastle Hwy, Unit 5, Banner Elk.”

Tiffany Moon, Avery County Community Health Coordinator for Western Youth Network, stated, “ I am so excited to be part of this opportunity to provide a solid foundation for prevention work using the strategic prevention framework model to create change and a healthy community for our youth. I have had a passion, since learning about prevention work during my time at OASIS, Inc., to move away from crisis work and unpack “the why” of what is leading to unhealthy behaviors and violence.”

This grant funding has been made possible through the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services; NC Division of Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities and Substance Abuse Services. More details regarding the grant and new office location will be forthcoming.

