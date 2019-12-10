Western Youth Network Festival of Trees in Blowing Rock Raised Over $50,000 Last Weekend

Published Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 8:48 am

Kent Tarbutton, the managing partner of Chetola Resort in Blowing Rock, welcomed the designers and sponsors at the opening reception on Thursday night.

 

The 5th annual Festival of Trees at Chetola Resort in Blowing Rock this past weekend raised almost $50,000 for the Western Youth Network (WYN).  
 
WYN provides unique and quality programming that offers support to over 200 children and youth each year through mentoring, after-school initiatives, substance abuse prevention and summer camps.
 
Themed trees and wreaths, decorated by High Country businesses and individuals, were sold via an online auction while the four day festival was open to the public for their viewing enjoyment.
 
Decorated trees and wreaths — some including products, event tickets, or gift certificates — were auctioned online to raise money for Western Youth Network (WYN). WYN provides unique and quality programming that offers support to over 200 children and youth each year through mentoring, after-school initiatives, substance abuse prevention and summer camps. Last year’s event raised over $45,000 for local youth in the High Country.
 
Photo by Jan Todd

Professional designers, florists, local businesses and individuals donated time and talent to make the event a success.

 

Many of the decorated trees included merchandise and gift certificates, donated by local merchants, restaurants, and lodging destinations.

Comments

comments

«
»
280 x 510
280 x 540
Facebook

Privacy Policy | Rights & Permissions | Discussion Guidelines

Website Management by Outer Banks Media