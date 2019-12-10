Western Youth Network Festival of Trees in Blowing Rock Raised Over $50,000 Last Weekend

Published Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 8:48 am

The 5th annual Festival of Trees at Chetola Resort in Blowing Rock this past weekend raised almost $50,000 for the Western Youth Network (WYN).

WYN provides unique and quality programming that offers support to over 200 children and youth each year through mentoring, after-school initiatives, substance abuse prevention and summer camps.

Themed trees and wreaths, decorated by High Country businesses and individuals, were sold via an online auction while the four day festival was open to the public for their viewing enjoyment.

Photo by Jan Todd

