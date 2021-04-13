West Jefferson Volunteer Appointed to AARP North Carolina Executive Council

Published Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 2:32 pm

For his work to help people live the kind of lives they want to live as they age, West Jefferson resident Alan Briggs has been appointed to the Executive Council of AARP North Carolina. AARP is a volunteer-led organization and Executive Council members work closely with AARP staff and volunteers to provide strategy to guide the advocacy and programs offered to over 1.1 million AARP members in the state.

AARP North Carolina Director Mike Olender explains, “AARP works every day to help people get the most out of life as they age. From protecting people’s health and retirement security, to creating fun ways for people to connect with each other and with the communities they call home, AARP volunteers make it possible for us to accomplish our priorities.

Alan Briggs clearly understands, supports, and reflects the mission of AARP – to enhance quality of life for all as we age, to lead positive social change and to deliver value to members through information, advocacy and service,” Olender said.

This year in North Carolina, AARP is working to help our cities, towns and rural areas better prepare for a growing population of older adults. It is also working to make nursing homes safe during and after the pandemic, as well as find solutions to health care access and affordability including lowering the cost of prescription drugs.

When it comes to financial security, AARP is working to help workers save more for their retirements as well as preventing people from losing money to fraud and scams.

Alan Briggs is a native of Asheville, NC. After attending UNC at Chapel Hill and Georgetown Law Center, he had a long career in state government advising several elected officials including the Speaker of the House, the Attorney General and the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court.

Later he became a nonprofit executive focusing on land conservation and sustainability practices finishing his work career as director our state food bank network.

Briggs retired to Ashe County with his wife Cathy. He is an active community volunteer including his work with AARP North Carolina.

He loves fly-fishing, reading and gardening, and is eager to return to doting on his daughters and grandchildren when it becomes safe.

Other AARP North Carolina Executive Council members are Council President Dr. Catherine Sevier, Helen Mack, Wanda Wooten, Robert Tomasulo, Pat Battle, Dr. Cheryl Greenberg, Lilian Scott Lee and Alexis Welch RN.

AARP is the nation’s largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, and over 1.1 million in North Carolina, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation’s largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more about AARP in North Carolina, visit http://states.aarp.org/nc or follow @AARPNC on social media.