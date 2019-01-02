Welcome the New Year as a Blood Donor, Numerous Opportunities Coming Up Starting Today

Published Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at 9:51 am

By Sherrie Norris

On the heels of another busy holiday, the American Red Cross is making a plea for blood donations, the gift of life that goes far beyond the Christmas season. With numerous upcoming blood drives in and around The High Country, there are ample opportunities to donate blood and to make a difference through the basically painless process that takes just minutes from your day.

Watauga County is part of The Greater Carolinas Region of the Red Cross, which proudly serves more than 5.5 million people across 51 counties, 47 in North Carolina and four in South Carolina.

A spokesperson for the American Red Cross said that Watauga County has always been a vital part of their work to save lives and has been recognized nationally through record-breaking blood drives in the past, especially those at Watauga High School and Appalachian State University. It is the organization’s hope to continue to participate with local organizations to provide these much-needed blood drives that save thousands of lives each year.

You can be a part of this amazing life-saving effort, actually starting today in Boone, by joining thousands across the country who are regular blood donors. Just show up at one of the following locations, or go online to learn more about becoming a blood donor. From the registration, through a private health history/mini-physical, to the actual donation —with snacks to follow — healthcare professionals and volunteers are on hand at each donation site to help walk you through the process and answer any questions that you may have.

There is a serious need for blood currently, with O-negative always being the most requested type, so make plans now to be part of this amazing opportunity to help others in their fight for life. In fact, each donation can save three lives. That should be enough reason for you to want to give blood today or in the near future.

Local blood drives coming up:

Wednesday, Jan. 2: Chili’s, 1934 Blowing Rock Rd. Boone

1 p.m. -5:30 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 7: Cheap Joe’s, 374 Industrial Park Drive

Boone, 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 8: Holiday Inn Express, 1943 Blowing Rock Rd. Boone, 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.



Monday, Jan. 14: Hardin Park Elementary School, 361 Jefferson Road Boone, 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Boone United Methodist Church, 471 New Market Blvd.

Boone, 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, January 15, Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church

1218 Main Street Blowing Rock, 11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

For more information or to register online, visit www.redcrossblood.org.

Comments

comments