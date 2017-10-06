Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, Sept. 25- Oct. 3

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Kate Herman

Sept. 25INCIDENT: All other fraud was reported at The Watauga County Sheriff Office, in Boone.ARREST: A female suspect, 16, of 1571 Little Laurel Rd, in Boone, was charged with OFA FTA. Secure bond: $500. Trial Date: Sept. 26.ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 187 New Market Center, in Boone, was charged with DWI- alcohol and or drugs. Other bond. Trial date: Nov. 21.Sept. 26INCIDENT: Uttering forged instrument and all other fraud were reported at 410 Parkcrest Dr, in Boone.INCIDENT: Larceny from buildings was reported at 619 Camp Joy Rd, in Zionville.INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property (vandalism) was reported at 640 Fair Park Dr, in Blowing Rock.INCIDENT: Larceny from buildings was reported at 1020 Orchard Rd, in Deep Gap.ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 2660 Beaverdam Rd, in Vilas, was charged with unauthorized use of motor vehicle. Written promise. Trial date: Oct. 1ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 1354 Hopewell Church Rd, in Boone, was charged with F-WIMSD METH, F-Maintian Vehicle/Dwelling/Place CS, and OFA FTA. Secured bond: $40,000. Trial date: Oct. 16.ARREST: A male suspect, 54, of 129 Nile Park Dr, in Blowing Rock, was charged with cyberstalking. Written promise. Trial Date: Oct. 17.ARREST: A female suspect, 24, of 1354 Hopewell Church Rd, in Boone, was charged with PWIMSD Meth and maintain/vehicle/place CS. Secured bond: $10,610. Trial date: Oct. 16.Sept. 27INCIDENT: Simple physical assault was reported at 514 Guy Ford Rd, in Sugar Grove.INCIDENT: Breaking or entering a motor vehicle and a misdemeanor of larceny were reported at 261 Hensels Ln, in Boone.INCIDENT: All other fraud was reported at 2228 Valle Cay Dr, in Vilas.ARREST: A female suspect, 39, of 514 Guy Ford Rd, in Sugar Grove, was charged with simple physical assault. No bond. Trial date: Oct. 24.Sept. 28INCIDENT: All other drug violations were reported at 117 Abberly CT, Apartment A, in Boone.INCIDENT: Injury to real property was reported at 139 Margot Rd, in Boone.ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 166 Cross Mountain Rd, in Mountain City, was charged with FTA. Secured bond: $6,000. Trial Date: Oct. 12.ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 456 Troy Norris Rd, in Boone, was charged with FTA DWLR, FTA DWI, and FTA assault with a deadly weapon. Secured bond: $2,500. Trial Date: Oct. 23.ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 1151 Slabtown Rd, in Zionville, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $2,000. Trial date: Oct. 17.Sept. 29INCIDENT: DOA was reported at 128 Lake Park Dr, in Boone.INCIDENT: Assault on a government official and resisting a public officer was reported at 2777 US HWY 421 N, in Boone.INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at KOA Campground, in Boone.INCIDENT: Arson was reported at 514 Guy Ford Rd, in Sugar Grove.ARREST: A male suspect, 44, of 230 Crabapple Ln, in Blowing Rock, was charged with cyberstalking. Written promise. Trial date: Nov. 9.Arrest: A male suspect, 42, of 254 Shady Grove, in Boone, was charged with simple physical assault. Bond type and trial date not mentioned.ARREST: A female suspect, 44, of 2278 Silverstone Rd 5, in Zionville was charged with parole and probation violations. Secured bond: $50,000. Trial date: Oct. 17.Sept. 30INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property (vandalism) was reported at 156 Rusty Coat Ln, in Boone.INCIDENT: Breaking and entering and larceny from buildings were reported at 4318 Wildcat Rd, in Boone.INCIDENT: Escape from custody or resist arrest was reported at 379 Fair Park Dr, in Blowing Rock.INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property (vandalism) was reported at HWY 194 N Howards Creek Rd, in Boone.INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property (vandalism) was reported at Tweetsie Railroad, in Blowing Rock.ARREST: A female suspect, 39, of 7905 Waterford Lakes Dr, in Charlotte, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $750. Trial date: Oct. 26.ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 746 Howard St, in Boone, was charged with assault on a government official, and resisting a public officer. Secured bond: $5,000. Trial date: Oct. 25.ARREST: A female suspect, 23, of 1329 Laurel Fork Rd, in Vilas, was charged with contempt of court, perjury, and court violations. Other bond: $2,548. Trial date not determined.ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 150 Sequoia Ln, in Boone, was charged with aggressive driving. Written promise. Trial date: Nov. 9.ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 2020 20th ST Pl NE, in Hickory was charged with failure to appear, and resist to public officer. Secured bond: $1,000. Trial Date: Nov. 21.Oct. 1INCIDENT: Larceny from buildings was reported at 144 Markers Ln, Unit 2, in Boone.INCIDENT: Calls for service was reported at 1225 Lonnie Carlton Rd, in Deep Gap.INCIDENT: DWI, concealed handgun after consuming alcohol, and failure to maintain lane control were reported at Elk Creek Rd near Wed Randall Rd, in Deep Gap.INCIDENT: All other larceny was reported at 222 Red Feather Trl, in Boone.ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 1070 Curry CIR, in Boone, was charged with a DWI. Written promise. Trial date: Oct. 21.ARREST: A female suspect, 21, of 202 Lofty View, in Deep Gap, was charged with contempt of court, perjury, court violations and second degree trespassing. Written promise. Trial date: Oct. 19.ARREST: A female suspect, 34, of 5755 Howards Creek Rd, in Boone, was charged with DWI- alcohol and or drugs. Written promise. Trial date: Nov. 21.Oct.2INCIDENT: All other fraud was reported at 326 Bynum Trivette Rd, in Deep Gap.ARREST: A male suspect, 49, of Phoenix Apt #105, in Boone, was charged with fugitive. Secured bond: $25,000. Trial date: Oct. 17.OCT. 3ARREST: A female suspect, 33, of 155 Gap Creek Rd, in Deep Gap, was charged with a worthless check. Bond type not specified. Trial date: Nov. 8.