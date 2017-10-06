Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, Sept. 25- Oct. 3

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.
All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Compiled by Kate Herman
The following were provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.
Sept. 25
INCIDENT: All other fraud was reported at The Watauga County Sheriff Office, in Boone.
ARREST: A female suspect, 16, of 1571 Little Laurel Rd, in Boone, was charged with OFA FTA. Secure bond: $500. Trial Date: Sept. 26.
ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 187 New Market Center, in Boone, was charged with DWI- alcohol and or drugs. Other bond. Trial date: Nov. 21.
Sept. 26
INCIDENT: Uttering forged instrument and all other fraud were reported at 410 Parkcrest Dr, in Boone.
INCIDENT: Larceny from buildings was reported at 619 Camp Joy Rd, in Zionville.
INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property (vandalism) was reported at 640 Fair Park Dr, in Blowing Rock.
INCIDENT: Larceny from buildings was reported at 1020 Orchard Rd, in Deep Gap.
ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 2660 Beaverdam Rd, in Vilas, was charged with unauthorized use of motor vehicle. Written promise. Trial date: Oct. 1
ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 1354 Hopewell Church Rd, in Boone, was charged with F-WIMSD METH, F-Maintian Vehicle/Dwelling/Place CS, and OFA FTA. Secured bond: $40,000. Trial date: Oct. 16.
ARREST: A male suspect, 54, of 129 Nile Park Dr, in Blowing Rock, was charged with cyberstalking. Written promise. Trial Date: Oct. 17.
ARREST: A female suspect, 24, of 1354 Hopewell Church Rd, in Boone, was charged with PWIMSD Meth and maintain/vehicle/place CS. Secured bond: $10,610. Trial date: Oct. 16.
Sept. 27
INCIDENT: Simple physical assault was reported at 514 Guy Ford Rd, in Sugar Grove.
INCIDENT: Breaking or entering a motor vehicle and a misdemeanor of larceny were reported at 261 Hensels Ln, in Boone.
INCIDENT: All other fraud was reported at 2228 Valle Cay Dr, in Vilas.
ARREST: A female suspect, 39, of 514 Guy Ford Rd, in Sugar Grove, was charged with simple physical assault. No bond. Trial date: Oct. 24.
Sept. 28
INCIDENT: All other drug violations were reported at 117 Abberly CT, Apartment A, in Boone.
INCIDENT: Injury to real property was reported at 139 Margot Rd, in Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 166 Cross Mountain Rd, in Mountain City, was charged with FTA. Secured bond: $6,000. Trial Date: Oct. 12.
ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 456 Troy Norris Rd, in Boone, was charged with FTA DWLR, FTA DWI, and FTA assault with a deadly weapon. Secured bond: $2,500. Trial Date: Oct. 23.
ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 1151 Slabtown Rd, in Zionville, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $2,000. Trial date: Oct. 17.
Sept. 29
INCIDENT: DOA was reported at 128 Lake Park Dr, in Boone.
INCIDENT: Assault on a government official and resisting a public officer was reported at 2777 US HWY 421 N, in Boone.
INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at KOA Campground, in Boone.
INCIDENT: Arson was reported at 514 Guy Ford Rd, in Sugar Grove.
ARREST: A male suspect, 44, of 230 Crabapple Ln, in Blowing Rock, was charged with cyberstalking. Written promise. Trial date: Nov. 9.
Arrest: A male suspect, 42, of 254 Shady Grove, in Boone, was charged with simple physical assault. Bond type and trial date not mentioned.
ARREST: A female suspect, 44, of 2278 Silverstone Rd 5, in Zionville was charged with parole and probation violations. Secured bond: $50,000. Trial date: Oct. 17.
Sept. 30
INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property (vandalism) was reported at 156 Rusty Coat Ln, in Boone.
INCIDENT: Breaking and entering and larceny from buildings were reported at 4318 Wildcat Rd, in Boone.
INCIDENT: Escape from custody or resist arrest was reported at 379 Fair Park Dr, in Blowing Rock.
INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property (vandalism) was reported at HWY 194 N Howards Creek Rd, in Boone.
INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property (vandalism) was reported at Tweetsie Railroad, in Blowing Rock.
ARREST: A female suspect, 39, of 7905 Waterford Lakes Dr, in Charlotte, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $750. Trial date: Oct. 26.
ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 746 Howard St, in Boone, was charged with assault on a government official, and resisting a public officer. Secured bond: $5,000. Trial date: Oct. 25.
ARREST: A female suspect, 23, of 1329 Laurel Fork Rd, in Vilas, was charged with contempt of court, perjury, and court violations. Other bond: $2,548. Trial date not determined.
ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 150 Sequoia Ln, in Boone, was charged with aggressive driving. Written promise. Trial date: Nov. 9.
ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 2020 20th ST Pl NE, in Hickory was charged with failure to appear, and resist to public officer. Secured bond: $1,000. Trial Date: Nov. 21.
Oct. 1
INCIDENT: Larceny from buildings was reported at 144 Markers Ln, Unit 2, in Boone.
INCIDENT: Calls for service was reported at 1225 Lonnie Carlton Rd, in Deep Gap.
INCIDENT: DWI, concealed handgun after consuming alcohol, and failure to maintain lane control were reported at Elk Creek Rd near Wed Randall Rd, in Deep Gap.
INCIDENT: All other larceny was reported at 222 Red Feather Trl, in Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 1070 Curry CIR, in Boone, was charged with a DWI. Written promise. Trial date: Oct. 21.
ARREST: A female suspect, 21, of 202 Lofty View, in Deep Gap, was charged with contempt of court, perjury, court violations and second degree trespassing. Written promise. Trial date: Oct. 19.
ARREST: A female suspect, 34, of 5755 Howards Creek Rd, in Boone, was charged with DWI- alcohol and or drugs. Written promise. Trial date: Nov. 21.
Oct.2
INCIDENT: All other fraud was reported at 326 Bynum Trivette Rd, in Deep Gap.
ARREST: A male suspect, 49, of Phoenix Apt #105, in Boone, was charged with fugitive. Secured bond: $25,000. Trial date: Oct. 17.
OCT. 3
ARREST: A female suspect, 33, of 155 Gap Creek Rd, in Deep Gap, was charged with a worthless check. Bond type not specified. Trial date: Nov. 8.
The following were provided by the Boone Police Department.
Sept. 25
INCIDENT: Breaking or entering a motor vehicle was reported at Public Works- 321 E King St, in Boone.
INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property (vandalism) was reported at The Standard, in Boone.
INCIDENT: Breaking and or entering a motor vehicle and all other larceny was reported at 642 Greenway Rd, in Boone.
ARREST: A female suspect, 19, of 399 Perkinsville Dr, Apt 202, was charged with injury to personal property, and simple assault. Written promise. Trial date: Oct. 17.
ARREST: A male suspect, 44, of 275 E King St Apt 14, was was charged with breaking or entering a motor vehicle. Secured bond: $7,500. Trial date: Oct. 17.
ARREST: A male, 35, of 338 Brook Hollow Rd, was charged with trespassing. Secured bond: $500. Trial Date: Oct. 25.
ARREST: A juvenile, 17, of Boone, was charged with order for secure custody. No further information is available.
ARREST: A male, 22, of 137 Hamby Aly, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and breaking or entering a motor vehicle. Secured bond: $10,000. Trial date: Oct. 17.
Sept. 26
ARREST: A male, 23, of 133 N Water St, in Rockingham, was charged with communicating threats and simple assault. Written promise. Trial date: Oct. 17.Sept. 27
INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at Hardees- 610 Blowing Rock Rd, in Boone.
INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property was reported at Bubbles Car Wash- 1157 US HWY 421 S, in Boone.
INCIDENT: All other larceny was reported at 300 Pioneer Dr, in Boone.
Sept. 28
INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property (vandalism) was reported at 850 Blowing Rock Rd, in Boone.
INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property (vandalism) was reported at 604 Poplar Grove Rd, in Boone.
INCIDENT: Breaking and entering was reported at 185 Faculty St, in Boone.
ARREST: A female suspect, 41, of 104 Lagoon CT, in New Symrna, was charged with lane control and DWI. Written promise. Trial date: Nov. 9.
ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 507 Foster Pl, in Lenoir, was charged with parole and probation violations. Secured bond: $10,000. Trial date: Oct. 30.
ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 338 Brook Hollow Rd, in Boone, was charged with resist, obstruction, delay and simple possession of schedule VI. Secured bond: $750. Trial date: Nov. 21.
Sept. 29
INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 289 Ambling Way, Building 1000, in Boone.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at East Village Apts-397 Perkinsville Dr, in Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 495 Waddell Rd, in Mountain City, was charged with failure to burn headlamps, and driving while impaired. Written promise. Trial date: Nov. 9.
ARREST: A female suspect, 21, of 932 Kestrel Keep Ln, in Chapel Hill, was charged with DWI-alcohol. Written promise. Trial date: Nov. 21.
Sept. 30
INCIDENT: Motor vehicle theft-all other motor vehicles was reported at 131 Winkler’s Creek Rd, in Boone.
INCIDENT: Breaking or entering a building was reported at Capone’s Pizza- 139 New Market Center, in Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 7827 Nolandwood Dr, was charged with larceny. Written promise. Trial date: Nov. 9.
ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 9604 Thorn Blade Dr, in Charlotte, was charged with a DWI-alcohol provisional and DWI-alcohol. Written promise. Trial date: Nov.9.
ARREST: A female suspect, 20, of 3757 English Oak Dr, in Lincolnton, was charged with a DWI and driving after consuming under the age of 21-provisional. Written promise. Trial date: Nov. 9.
Oct. 1
INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a vehicle and tampering with a motor vehicle were reported at 482 State Farm Rd, in Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 5843 Charing Pl, in Charlotte, was charged with consuming alcohol by twenty-year-old. Secured bond: $500. Trial date: Nov. 9.