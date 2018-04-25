Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone, April 16 – April 22

Published Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at 4:17 pm

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham



The following were provided by the Boone Police Department.



April 16

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 105 Poplar Grove Road, Whispering Ridge Apartments, Apt. 21, Boone. An Apple MacBook Pro was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Burglary and larceny was reported at 828 Blowing Rock Road, The Standard, Apt. 1335, Boone. A Google Pixel 2 smartphone was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 850 Blowing Rock Road, Boone, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and PWISD a Schedule V controlled substance. Secured bond: $30,000. Court date: May 29.

ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 179 Timberlane Ext., Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Released on a written promise to appear. Court date: May 29.

ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 1904 U.S. Highway 421 N, Boone, was charged with probation violations. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: May 29.

April 17

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 1702 Highway 105, Boone. A vehicle tag was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 188 Herring Loop, #202, Boone. A diamond ring was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 338 Brook Hollow Rd., Boone, was charged with Misdemeanor Probation Violation. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: May 4.

April 18

INCIDENT: Possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and sell/deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance was reported at 300 Go Pioneers Dr.

ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 271 Bruce Shelton Blvd., Apt. 202, Boone, was charged with possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: May 29.

ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 271 Bruce Shelton Blvd., Apt. 202, Boone, was charged with felony possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: May 29.

ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 828 Blowing Rock Rd., Apt. 1535, Boone, was charged with Possession of MDMA, PWISD Cocaine, PWISD Marijuana, Sell/Deliver Cocaine, Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling/Place for Use/Storage/Sale of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Xanax and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Secured bond: $175,000. Court date: May 29.

April 19

ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of Boone was charged with Sex Offender Unlawfully on Premises. Secured bond: $20,000. Court date: May 29.

ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 338 Brook Hollow Rd., Boone, was charged with Second Degree Trespassing, Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia and Resisting a Public Officer. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: May 29.

April 20

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 165 Robin Ln., Boone. Medication Tramadol was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Larceny shoplifting was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Dr., Boone. A rifle scope, gun holster and 32-inch LED TV were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Larceny shoplifting was reported at Shoe Department Encore, 1180 Blowing Rock Rd., Boone. One pair of shoes was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 338 Brook Hollow Rd., Boone, was charged with Trespassing. Secured bond: $500. Court date: May 30.

ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 289 Ambling Way, #215, Boone, was charged with Failure to Appear. Secured bond: $300. Court date: May 4.

April 21

INCIDENT: Simple Physical Assault was reported at 970 Rivers St., Boone.

April 22

INCIDENT: Criminal Damage to Property was reported at 133 N. Water St., Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 161 Homestead Dr., Hays, was charged with Communicating Threats, Failure to Heed to Light or Siren, Fictitious Registration Plate and Driving With an Expired License. Secured bond: $1,600. Court date: May 29.

ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 1302 Brookgreen Dr., Cary, was charged with Driving While Impaired. Released on a written promise to appear: Court date: May 29.

ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 500 Manor Ridge, Boone, was charged with Impeding Traffic, and Resist, Delay, Obstruct a Public Officer. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: May 29.

Comments

comments