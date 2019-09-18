Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, September 9 – September 15

Published Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 4:34 pm

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham



The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. September 9

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Bamboo Mini Storage, 266 Bamboo Road, Boone. A mini-fridge, a portable generator, a full five-gallon fuel container and a 36-inch LG television.

INCIDENT: Larceny of a firearm was reported at Inn at Crestwood, 157 Inn at Crestwood Drive, Boone. A Glock Model 42 .380 caliber firearm was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 452 Pine Hill Road, Boone. An exterior window was reportedly broken.

ARREST: A male suspect, 56, of 147 Hickory Knoll, Deep Gap, was brought in on a criminal summons. Bond information and court date are unavailable.

September 10

ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 515 Warren Road, Taylorsville, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $750. Court date: October 25.

ARREST: A female suspect, 40, of 1090 Odes Wilson Road, Zionville, was charged with violation of a court order. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: October 25.

ARREST: A female suspect, 25, of 4211 Yanceyville Road, Apt. N, Browns Summit, North Carolina, was charged with felony failure to appear. Secured bond: $60,000. Court date: September 17.

ARREST: A male suspect, 67, of 181 Green Briar Road, Boone, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive. Secured bond: $500. Court date: October 25.

ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 110 Quail Ridge Lane, Unit A, Boone, was charged with assault on a female. He was held without bond. Court date: October 29.

September 11

INCIDENT: Assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 965 Trivette Circle, Sugar Grove. The victim reported her vehicle was shot at while driving down the road.

ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 788 Fox Road, Hiawassee, Georgia, was charged with breaking and entering a coin-operated machine. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: October 25.

ARREST: A male suspect, 42, of Boone was charged with six counts of violating a domestic violence protection order. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: October 25.

September 12

INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense/swindle/confidence game was reported at 1001 Dogwood Road, Boone. The victim reported someone obtaining her personal information by false pretense.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a building was reported at 276 Woodland Lane, Blowing Rock.

ARREST: A male suspect, 53, of 1049 Meat Camp Road, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: October 29.

ARREST: A female suspect, 34, of 3036 Powe Road, Wallace, South Carolina, was charged with driving under the influence, stopping on the highway and having a fugitive warrant. Secured bond: $35,500. Court date: October 29.

September 13

INCIDENT: Breaking or entering was reported at 162 Tangled Stone Drive, Zionville. A door window seal was busted out.

ARREST: A male suspect, 54, of 365 Calebway Road, Boone, was brought in an on order for arrest. Secured bond: $4,000. Court date: November 4.

ARREST: A female suspect, 40, of 8372 Highway 19E, Roan Mountain, was brought in on a fugitive order for arrest. Secured bond: $25,000. Court date: October 25.

ARREST: A male suspect, 48, of 131 Winklers Creek Road, Apt. 1, Boone, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation out of county. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: October 11.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 287 Smith Street, Vilas, was brought in on an outstanding warrant for arrest. He was held without bond. Court date: September 24.

September 14

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a building and larceny of a dog were reported at 137 Valley High Lane, Blowing Rock. The victim reported someone breaking in and stealing her dog.

INCIDENT: Worthless check writing was reported at 865 Laurel Circle East, Deep Gap.

ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 5408 Hedge Brooke Cove NW, Acworth, Georgia, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: November 8.

September 15

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 100 Signal Tree Road, Deep Gap. A road sign was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 43, of 417 Laurel Road, Mountain City, was charged with driving while impaired and driving without a license. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: October 29.



The following was provided by the Boone Police Department.



September 9

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at the Town of Boone Equipment Yard, 174 Horn Avenue, Boone. 20 pieces of copper pipe were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Motor Vehicle Theft was reported at AJ’s Tire & Auto, 359 E. King Street, Boone. A Jeep Wrangler was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny was reported at 141 Health Center Drive, Boone. A backpack, wallet, debit card and Lenovo laptop were reported stolen.

September 10

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Sak’s Grill, 450 E. King Street, Boone. Pabst Blue Ribbon beers and Michelob Ultra beers were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: A suspicious incident was reported at 322 Clawson Street, Apt. 202, Boone.

INCIDENT: Theft from a building was reported at 144 Skyview Drive, Boone. Silverware pieces were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Identity theft was reported at AT&T, 1760 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 242 North Hampton Road, Apt. B, Boone. Imagine Music Festival wristband was reported stolen.

September 11

INCIDENT: Bad checks were reported at Tienda Gladys, 176 Boone Heights Drive, Boone.

September 12

INCIDENT: Communicating threats were reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone.

INCIDENT: Communicating threats were reported at Carriage Square, 324 Highway 105 Ext., Boone.

September 13

INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny was reported at Greene’s Motel, 1377 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. Money was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 1809 Asbury Hall Court, Charlotte, was charged with possession of marijuana, possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana and maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances. Secured bond: $3,500. Court date: October 25.

September 14

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 766 W. King Street, Boone. A wheel lock was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 330 W. Grandview Heights, Apt. 2, Boone, was charged with assault and battery. He was held without bond. Court date: October 29.

ARREST: A female suspect, 23, of 140 E. Marion Street, Shelby, was charged with driving while impaired and failure to burn headlamps. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: October 25.

ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 330 W. Grandview Heights, Apt. 3, Boone, was charged with assault on a female, false imprisonment and assault by strangulation. He was held without bond. Court date: October 29.

September 15

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Starbucks, 240 Shadowline Drive, Boone. An iPhone was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 272 Windy Drive, Boone. Michael Kors gold aviator sunglasses, Versace tortoise shell sunglasses and a utility knife were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 209 Hill Street, Boone, was charged with possession of a malt beverage, consuming alcohol under 21, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of stolen property.

