Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, September 8 – September 17

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham

INCIDENT: Communicating threats were reported at 3422 N.C. Highway 105 S., Unit 3, Boone. The suspect was drunk and harassing the victim.

INCIDENT: Trespassing and larceny of ginseng were reported at 744 Timber Lakes Drive, Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 57, of 471 Dishman Road, Jefferson, was charged with larceny of ginseng. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: October 12.

ARREST: A female suspect, 60, of 190 Nathan Lane, Boone, was charged with larceny of ginseng. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: October 12.

September 10

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 1677 Sorrento Drive, Blowing Rock. Two Black & Decker cordless drills, a Milwaukee cordless drill and a Black & Decker skilsaw were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Felony larceny was reported at 123 Darby Court, Unit A, Boone. 40 shirts, three pairs of shoes, a 60-inch Vizio television, an Xbox One and Tango speakers were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Assault on a female was reported at 522 Earnest Brown Road, Boone. The victim reported being pushed and having her shirt torn.

ARREST: A male suspect, 37, of 543 Dalewood Road, Johnson City, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: October 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 40, of 6001 Highway 67, Lot 9, Mountain City, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $100,000. Court date: November 13.

ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 267 Church Street, Elkin, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $150,000. Court date: November 13.

September 11

INCIDENT: Simple assault and assault and battery were reported at 2128 Big Hill Road, Boone.

September 12

INCIDENT: A call for service was reported at 208 John Oliver Hollow, Zionville. The caller reported finding a Winchester 1400 shotgun in the yard.

INCIDENT: Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, resisting a public officer and assaulting a government official were reported at 11000 N.C. Highway 105 S., Banner Elk.

INCIDENT: Injury to real property was reported at 1176 Hattie Hill Road, Vilas. Seven window screens were reported damaged.

ARREST: A female suspect, 43, of 2571 Longhope Road, Todd, was charged with failure to appear and possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $7,000. Court date: September 21.

ARREST: A female suspect, 26, of 721 Wilcox Road, Mountain City, was charged with littering and possession of drug paraphernalia. Unsecured bond: $2,000. Court date: September 27.

ARREST: A female suspect, 24, of 1690 North Fork New River Road, Lansing, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting a public officer. Bond information and court date are unavailable.

September 13

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 100 Casey Lane, Boone. The victim reported a battery being stolen from his truck.

INCIDENT: A call for service was reported at 251 Katie Way, Boone. The caller reported a male with cognitive impairment walking away from the residence.

ARREST: A male suspect, 60, of 747 Rocky Creek Road, Boone, was charged with communicating threats. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: October 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 353 Elk Lane, Deep Gap, was charged with failure to appear and probation violation. Secured bond: $78,000. Court date: October 12.

September 14

INCIDENT: Assault on a female and injury to personal property were reported at 9266 Elk Creek Road, Deep Gap.

INCIDENT: A call for service was reported at 519 Scenic Drive, Vilas. The victim reported receiving harassing phone calls.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at Quality Plus, 4468 U.S. Highway 421 N., Vilas. The suspect drove off after damaging a gas pump.

ARREST: A female suspect, 43, of 479 Mark Lane, North Wilkesboro, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: September 21.

ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 9266 Elk Creek Road, Deep Gap, was charged with assault on a female and injury to personal property. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: October 16.

ARREST: A male suspect, 37, of 134 Riverbend Road, Sugar Grove, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: September 14.

September 15

INCIDENT: Assault on a female was reported at 191 Will T. Baird Road, Sugar Grove.

INCIDENT: Theft from building was reported at 220 Roby Eggers Road, Unit 1, Zionville. A jackhammer was reported stolen.

ARREST: A female suspect, 19, of 475 Meadowview Drive, Apt. B204, Boone, was charged with driving while impaired and driving after consuming alcohol under the age of 21. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: October 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 5113 Howards Creek Road, Boone, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Secured bond: $3,500. Court date: October 12.

September 16

ARREST: A female suspect, 35, of 14 Luther Street, Sparta, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $500. Court date: November 5.

ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 762 Clint Norris Road, Apt. 1, Boone, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia and expired registration. Secured bond: $300. Court date: October 18.

September 17

INCIDENT: Trespassing was reported at 428 Welcome Way, Boone.