Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, September 8 – September 17

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.
All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Compiled by Nathan Ham
The following were provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.
September 8
INCIDENT: Communicating threats were reported at 3422 N.C. Highway 105 S., Unit 3, Boone. The suspect was drunk and harassing the victim.
INCIDENT: Trespassing and larceny of ginseng were reported at 744 Timber Lakes Drive, Boone.
ARREST: A female suspect, 57, of 471 Dishman Road, Jefferson, was charged with larceny of ginseng. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: October 12.
ARREST: A female suspect, 60, of 190 Nathan Lane, Boone, was charged with larceny of ginseng. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: October 12.
September 10
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 1677 Sorrento Drive, Blowing Rock. Two Black & Decker cordless drills, a Milwaukee cordless drill and a Black & Decker skilsaw were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Felony larceny was reported at 123 Darby Court, Unit A, Boone. 40 shirts, three pairs of shoes, a 60-inch Vizio television, an Xbox One and Tango speakers were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Assault on a female was reported at 522 Earnest Brown Road, Boone. The victim reported being pushed and having her shirt torn.
ARREST: A male suspect, 37, of 543 Dalewood Road, Johnson City, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: October 26.
ARREST: A male suspect, 40, of 6001 Highway 67, Lot 9, Mountain City, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $100,000. Court date: November 13.
ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 267 Church Street, Elkin, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $150,000. Court date: November 13.
September 11
INCIDENT: Simple assault and assault and battery were reported at 2128 Big Hill Road, Boone.
September 12
INCIDENT: A call for service was reported at 208 John Oliver Hollow, Zionville. The caller reported finding a Winchester 1400 shotgun in the yard.
INCIDENT: Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, resisting a public officer and assaulting a government official were reported at 11000 N.C. Highway 105 S., Banner Elk.
INCIDENT: Injury to real property was reported at 1176 Hattie Hill Road, Vilas. Seven window screens were reported damaged.
ARREST: A female suspect, 43, of 2571 Longhope Road, Todd, was charged with failure to appear and possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $7,000. Court date: September 21.
ARREST: A female suspect, 26, of 721 Wilcox Road, Mountain City, was charged with littering and possession of drug paraphernalia. Unsecured bond: $2,000. Court date: September 27.
ARREST: A female suspect, 24, of 1690 North Fork New River Road, Lansing, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting a public officer. Bond information and court date are unavailable.
September 13
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 100 Casey Lane, Boone. The victim reported a battery being stolen from his truck.
INCIDENT: A call for service was reported at 251 Katie Way, Boone. The caller reported a male with cognitive impairment walking away from the residence.
ARREST: A male suspect, 60, of 747 Rocky Creek Road, Boone, was charged with communicating threats. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: October 26.
ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 353 Elk Lane, Deep Gap, was charged with failure to appear and probation violation. Secured bond: $78,000. Court date: October 12.
September 14
INCIDENT: Assault on a female and injury to personal property were reported at 9266 Elk Creek Road, Deep Gap.
INCIDENT: A call for service was reported at 519 Scenic Drive, Vilas. The victim reported receiving harassing phone calls.
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at Quality Plus, 4468 U.S. Highway 421 N., Vilas. The suspect drove off after damaging a gas pump.
ARREST: A female suspect, 43, of 479 Mark Lane, North Wilkesboro, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: September 21.
ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 9266 Elk Creek Road, Deep Gap, was charged with assault on a female and injury to personal property. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: October 16.
ARREST: A male suspect, 37, of 134 Riverbend Road, Sugar Grove, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: September 14.
September 15
INCIDENT: Assault on a female was reported at 191 Will T. Baird Road, Sugar Grove.
INCIDENT: Theft from building was reported at 220 Roby Eggers Road, Unit 1, Zionville. A jackhammer was reported stolen.
ARREST: A female suspect, 19, of 475 Meadowview Drive, Apt. B204, Boone, was charged with driving while impaired and driving after consuming alcohol under the age of 21. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: October 26.
ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 5113 Howards Creek Road, Boone, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Secured bond: $3,500. Court date: October 12.
September 16
ARREST: A female suspect, 35, of 14 Luther Street, Sparta, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $500. Court date: November 5.
ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 762 Clint Norris Road, Apt. 1, Boone, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia and expired registration. Secured bond: $300. Court date: October 18.
September 17
INCIDENT: Trespassing was reported at 428 Welcome Way, Boone.
September 10
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 268 Howard Street, Boone.
INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. A tent, coffee maker, vacuum, cookware set and spray mop were reported stolen.
September 11
INCIDENT: Assault on a female and injury to personal property was reported at The Standard, 828 Blowing Rock Road, Apt. 1312, Boone.
INCIDENT: Injury to personal property and breaking and entering a motor vehicle were reported at 839 W. King Street, Boone.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported in the parking lot of 260 E. King Street, Boone. A bicycle was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Communicating threats were reported at Magic Cycle, 140 S. Depot Street, Boone.
INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. A wallet, money and debit card were reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 1088 Country Place Road, Asheboro, was charged with common law robbery, felony larceny, possession of stolen goods, two counts of injury to personal property, misdemeanor larceny and driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $41,000. Court date: September 14.
ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 217 Edgecliff Lane, #8, Boone, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and having an outstanding warrant for simple assault. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: October 5.
ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 522 S. Main Street, Jefferson, was charged with driving with a revoked license, driving with an expired registration and having an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: October 12.
ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 510 Grand Boulevard, Boone, was charged with filing a false police report. Bond information and court date are unavailable.
September 12
ARREST: A male suspect, 54, of 106 Joe Dugger Lane, Butler, Tennessee, was charged with trespassing. Secured bond: $500. Court date: October 12.
ARREST: A female suspect, 38, of 794 Old Hartley Road, Banner Elk, was brought in on an outstanding warrant for probation violation. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: November 9.
September 13
INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 520 Winkler’s Creek Road, Boone.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. An iPad was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 289 Ambling Way, Boone. A decorative card and $150 in cash were reported.
September 14
INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a motor vehicle and damage to property were reported at 224 Yosef Drive, Apt. A, Boone.
INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Belk, 1180 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. Nike t-shirts and Levi denim pants were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported at Red Gremlin, 1055 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. Spark plugs were reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 62, of Boone was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: November 16.
September 15
INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 386 Yosef Drive, Boone.
INCIDENT: Intimidation was reported at Dollar General, 140 Forest Hills Drive, Boone.
September 16
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 133 Boone Docks Street, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 64 Hammett Street, Columbus, North Carolina, was charged with driving while impaired, injury to personal property and breaking/entering to terrorize/injure. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: October 26.