Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, September 30 – October 7

The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. September 30

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 320 Mamie Cook Road, Boone. The victim reported her handicap placard being stolen.

INCIDENT: A civil issue was reported at 194 Benet Way, Banner Elk. The victim reported that the locks on the property had been changed and he was unable to get his personal property.

INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 417 Lynn Hill Road, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 134 Walker Road, Lot 7, Morganton, was charged with breaking and entering a motor vehicle. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: November 18.

ARREST: a male suspect, 31, of 343 Ralph Wilson Road, Vilas, was charged with assault on a female. He was held without bond. Court date: October 29.

ARREST: A male suspect, 42, of 1350 Kahila Street, Kailea, Hawaii, was charged with driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane control. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: October 29.

October 1

INCIDENT: Aggravated assault was reported at 184 Hodges Gap Road, Building C, Boone.

INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 217 Ivy Ridge Road, Deep Gap. A Glock 42 firearm was reported stolen.

ARREST: A female suspect, 22, of 243 Bamboo Road, Apt. 7, Boone, was charged with simple assault and cyberstalking. She was held without bond. Court date: October 25.

October 2

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a building and simple assault were reported at 1682 Laurel Fork Road, Vilas.

ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 278 Hoot Owl Ridge Road, Mountain City, was charged with communicating threats and injury to property. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: October 25.

ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 1271 Stoneybrook Court, Boone, was charged with being a fugitive from justice. Secured bond: $20,000. Court date: October 29.

ARREST: A male suspect, 51, of Phoenix Apt. 105, Boone, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: November 7.

ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 311 Circle Drive East, Boone, was charged with injury to property. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: November 12.

ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 472 Mabel School Road, Zionville, was charged with driving with a revoked license, providing fictitious info to an officer and resisting a public officer. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: October 25.

ARREST: A female suspect, 25, of 1392 Laurel Fork Road, Vilas, was charged with breaking and entering a building and simple assault. She was held without bond. Court date: October 25.

October 3

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a building was reported at 264 Woodring Circle, Boone.

INCIDENT: Motor vehicle theft was reported at 388 Henry Winebarger Road, Boone. A 1995 Toyota 4Runner was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 241 Winebarger Road, Deep Gap, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: October 29.

October 4

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 1971 Sampson Road, Boone. Six trail cameras were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 520 Wilson Ridge Road, Boone, was charged with communicating threats. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: November 8.

October 5

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported near 877 Flat Top Road, Blowing Rock. Someone reportedly stole a convex road mirror.

ARREST: A female suspect, 26, of 174 Birchwood Road, Statesville, was charged with resisting a public officer. Secured bond: $750. Court date: November 1.

October 6

ARREST: A female suspect, 58, of 2975 Broadstone Road, Sugar Grove, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug equipment violations. Secured bond: $3,500. Court date: November 8.

ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 2028 Wiley Harmon Road, Banner Elk, was charged with assault and battery and violating a domestic violence protection order. He was held without bond. Court date: November 8.

October 7

ARREST: A female suspect, 24, of 236 Grindstaff Road, Butler, Tennessee, was charged with drug/narcotic violations. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: November 1.



The following was provided by the Boone Police Department.



September 30

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at Local Lion, 791 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

October 1

INCIDENT: Obtaining money through false pretense was reported at 115 Rogers Drive, Apt. 7, Boone. Money was reported stolen through a wire transfer

INCIDENT: First-degree trespassing was reported at Hospitality House, 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 352 Old East King Street, Boone, was charged with resisting a public officer and providing fictitious information to an officer. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: October 25.

ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 102 Bluebonnet Drive, Boone, was charged with probation violation. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: October 21.

October 2

ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 301 Highland Avenue, Boone, was charged with driving while impaired. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: October 25.

ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 2973 Old Railroad Road, Conway, South Carolina, was charged with driving while impaired, felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance. Secured bond: $3,500. Court date: October 25.

October 3

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering was reported at 297 Cherry Drive, Boone.

INCIDENT: Assault on a female was reported at 188 Herring Loop, Apt. 307, Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 54, of Boone was charged with assault on a female. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: October 25.

October 4

INCIDENT: Identity theft was reported at 245 Watauga Drive, Boone.

INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny was reported at Belk, 1180 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. Various articles of clothing were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: A dog bite was reported at 310 Meadow Hill Drive, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 1620 Hopewell Church Road, Boone, was charged with interfering with an electronic monitoring device and possession of methamphetamine. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: November 1.

October 5

INCIDENT: Communicating threats and simple assault were reported at 264 Green Street, Boone.

INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny was reported at 164 Charlotte Ann Lane, Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 34, of 264 Green Street, Boone, was charged with simple assault and communicating threats. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: November 1

October 6

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Comfort Suites 1184 N.C. Highway 105, Boone. A diamond engagement ring, a gold wedding ring and a white gold ring with black and white diamonds were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 17, of 178 Ivy Terrace Drive, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: October 29.

